Opinion: Historical fantasy or romance fantasy?

Two recent reads had me asking myself how best to describe them to my readers. If you google fiction genres, you will find anywhere from five basic genres to hundreds. One list I found included action, comedy, drama, fantasy, horror, mystery, romance and thriller. But those categories aren’t enough for most of us.
Naturally, I turned to Amazon, because they’ve added a gazillion genres to the shorter lists I’m most familiar with. For example, my series falls into the mystery genre at a high level, but there are 12 subgenres beneath it, and my books fit in the cozy mystery subgenre.
The books below are both listed as historical fantasy on Amazon, and the first is ranked as a No. 1 bestseller in three genres: romance, literary fiction, romantic fantasy and historical fantasy. The second is categorized as time travel fiction, science fiction adventures and historical fantasy. So, they’re the same but different. The first is a more somber tale. The second is an adventure. The good news is I enjoyed them both.
“The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab
Wow! Just wow! I couldn’t put this one down, and I can see why it is described as a genre-defying tale. It starts in 1714 in France, where young Adeline LaRue makes a deal with the devil. She will live forever, but no one will remember her.
For over 300 years, she lives a sometimes miserable and at other times thrilling existence. Every year, the devil visits her, asking if she’s ready yet to give up her soul. Like Faustus, that’s what he’s after. And every year, she turns him down, though, in the bleakest times, it’s tempting to say yes.
Does she find romance? Well, yes, but her partners are destined to forget her by the next day. Until, as you can read on the book jacket, she finds someone who doesn’t — in 2014. The story unfolds as she witnesses history, the good and the bad. Her meetings with Luc, the name she gives her devil, evolve and change through the years. Sometimes he is enchanting and at others threatening.
As Luc would say, “I will tell you no more.” Seriously, the language is a treat. Read it for the history lessons and the romance and the beautiful writing. If that is, you like Historical Fantasy or Romantic Fantasy.
“Lies, Damned Lies, and History” by Jodi Taylor
This is book seven in the Chronicles of St. Mary’s series and is as entertaining as the first six. I’m happy to report there are 13 books in the series with a 14th coming out this year. Since I’m not a binge reader, they should keep me entertained for at least a few years.
One reviewer describes the series as “a wild mix of history, adventure, comedy, romance, tragedy, and anything else the author could think of.” No wonder it falls into historical fantasy and science fiction genres. Science fiction lovers will get a kick from the pods that travel through history landing in places like Thermopylae and Troy and Merlin’s cave.
The job of the characters manning the pods is to investigate and document history — to get the real story. As in any good series, the relationships among the characters are half the fun. Maybe more than half. And, yes, there’s a bit of romance thrown in too. There’s history, danger, conflict, and humor — lots of humor—mixed with pure farce. I am always delighted by witty dialogue, and this series is filled with it. Maybe one of these days, I’ll count the number of double entendres. Rollicking seems to be one of my favorite words as of late, and it aptly describes this book. It’s rollicking good fun!