Opinion: Historic transition in Roswell Fire Department

When I learned that the Roswell Fire Department would transition from a part-time department to one with only salaried career firefighters, I became curious about the history of the department and the reasons for the shift.
The statistics about fire departments may be surprising to some folks. Did you know, for example, that according to the National Fire Department Registry maintained by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, 70 percent of registered fire departments in the U.S. are all-volunteer, and 16 percent are mostly volunteer? Only 9 percent are fully career and 5 percent are mostly career.
In Georgia, which has 456 fire departments, 72 percent are volunteer or mostly volunteer, while only 28 percent are career or mostly career. Even so, Roswell has had the distinction of being the only city in North Fulton without a full-time career fire department.
Roswell’s fire department dates back to 1937 when it was established with 27 volunteers with C.W. Hughes as fire chief. In 1947, a group of local business leaders decided that the city needed a fire truck. They purchased a used American LaFrance Ford fire engine for $13,000. Up until that time firefighting depended on two long lines of bucket holders, called bucket brigades, with one line for passing water from the water source to the fire and the other for returning empty buckets for reuse. Former Roswell Fire Chief Ricky Spencer says “there weren’t enough buckets to put a fire out. We needed a truck.”
The City of Alpharetta has a similar history. In 1944 a small group of local business leaders obtained sufficient surplus war material from the U.S. Government to start an Alpharetta volunteer fire department. It gradually grew in size and capability, and in 1957, Billy Bates was one of several local men to volunteer as part of a reorganized department. Billy’s son Bill, like his dad before him, became a volunteer and rose through the ranks to become the first salaried fire chief in 1989. He retired in 2006 after 43 years in the fire service. The Alpharetta department still has some volunteer firefighters.
Ricky Spencer joined the Roswell Fire Department as a volunteer in 1975.
“Everyone had a pager,” says Ricky. “The 911 center would send a call out about a fire, heart attack, etc. The volunteer closest to a station would pick up the truck and head to the fire. We had about 50 volunteers at the time.”
The city grew. So many calls came in during the late 1950s that the chief at the time, Aubrey Reeves, decided to station people in the fire stations overnight. The calls kept increasing, so more people were assigned to the fire stations, and the volunteer jobs evolved into paid part-time jobs.
Roswell attracted full-time firefighters from all over the Atlanta metropolitan area who wanted to supplement their incomes as paid part timers. The department also continued to have unpaid volunteers, who retained their regular outside jobs, until the late 1970 when it transitioned to part-time.
“We had doctors, lawyers, grocery clerks, mechanics, all committed to saving lives and protecting property, spending their days and nights in the fire house” says Ricky.
The number of calls continued to increase. There were more medical emergencies and more cats caught in trees. The most serious fires were multi-story apartment complexes requiring many rescues. Freeing people trapped in cars after serious accidents, first aid for burn victims and rescuing hikers trapped on cliffs were also quickly handled. More recently, the pandemic affected Roswell’s ability to fill slots and to have personnel available to man the city’s seven stations 24 hours a day. Discussions had already begun to gradually move to a more permanent paid workforce.
Ricky worked his way up through the ranks. Like many other firefighters, he worked full time as a Fulton County firefighter from 1982 to 2004 in addition to his volunteer work in Roswell. After 13 years as a volunteer assistant chief, in 2004 he became the Roswell Fire Chief. He retired in 2014. He was succeeded by Ricky Burnette, who served as fire chief for six years.
In 2019, following a nationwide search, Dr. Joe Pennino was sworn in as Roswell’s current fire chief. Due to the significant changes occurring in recent years, the City Council approved a five-year plan to move the department to a career-only model. The city has hired 21 captains to ensure adequate coverage of Roswell’s seven fire stations.
“Firefighting gets into your blood,” says Ricky Spencer “and it is always with you. Our goal is always to help other people.” Maybe that is why so many young people want to grow up to be firefighters. After all, George Washington and Benjamin Franklyn were volunteer firefighters.