Opinion: Here’s why roundabouts work

We need more roundabouts in our lives today – both paved and non-paved.
I love the paved roundabouts because they are so simple, elegant and intuitive. They just work. Today, when it feels like almost everything about our lives feels so busy, so messy, and so at best semi-functional, roundabouts remind me that not everything is broken.
Roundabouts are so successful and make so much sense, one must wonder why they haven’t yet been banned, politicized or bureaucratized – or have they and I just haven’t noticed?
I could literally pull up my lounge chair and plop it down along side of a busy roundabout and watch for hours and never get bored. In fact, I think I may have to add that to my bucket list. And yes, I realize that doesn’t sound like much of a stretch-goal.
Roundabouts remind me of Steve Jobs.
Apple, now one of the most valuable companies on the planet, built its empire on one singular core business model – simplicity, just like what makes roundabouts work so well. Apple didn’t necessarily “invent” as much as they adapted existing technology and then make it simpler, easier to use.
The portable digital music player market is a great example of the value of simplicity. Apple didn’t invent the MP3 file format that was used for most music players. Everyone, including Sony, had access to the technology. Yet by 2006, Apple’s IPod owned the MP3 player market with a 76 percent share. The next closest was ScanDisk which had a 7.6 percent share. Over the years Apple sold over 450 million iPods. Apple’s iPods didn’t necessarily have a better sound or better technology. They weren’t cheaper than the competition – in fact they charged a premium. They were just simpler, more user-friendly than the others, just like roundabouts are compared to four-way stop intersections.
So, while “simplicity” is one of the reasons that roundabouts work so well, it is not the only reason. Lots of things are simple but not necessarily “successful.”
Another part of that magic sauce that is roundabouts has something to do with how “order” is established and maintained. “Order” on roundabouts is created by not having rules. Everything basically is first come, first served. Roundabouts are democratic and respect-driven.
Southwest Airlines is another good example of the roundabout concept. People voluntarily line up in proper sequence then everyone boards and – first come, first served – has their choice of any open seat. We like choice and we don’t like rules. Simple, orderly, respect-driven with as few rules as possible. Southwest, like Apple, dumbed down an existing process and made it simpler, freer, faster, more user-friendly.
So why else are roundabouts so much better, so much faster, so more efficient than stop-sign intersections? Circles.
There is something magical about circles that is hardwired into us that makes us comfortable. Most of us love roundabouts and hate four way stops. Artificial parameters are not our default; circles and self-directed “order” is.
Lots of symbols are circles. The yin and yang is a circle that first comes to my mind. I googled “circle allegory” and found the following as the second result: “A symbol of revolution. The circle will represent being inclusive, whole and united. It symbolizes focus and cycles. The circle nurtures and begins things and is perfect. It can represent the womb. Besides, it symbolized being complete.”
True that.
Somewhere in all the noise today, in all the chaos, in all the stress and disenfranchisement, there is a circle – a cycle – that can start to bring us home again, to a better place. We just must see it, slow down, reconnect to the stuff that is real and works like roundabouts work – and stop building four-way stops, fences and walls.