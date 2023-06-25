Opinion: Hembree Farm is a historic work in progress

Old homes, really old homes like nearly 190 years old, hold a special attraction for a modest group of homeowners. For them an old, possibly dilapidated house restored and reborn through hard work backed up with research, provides unique joys. A home that is historic because of its era and architecture puts such people in contact with the ages and can offer a unique lifestyle.

Such is the situation of Jared and Brandy Kirschner, owners of the historic Hembree Farm in Roswell. In the early 1830s, Amariah Hembree (1781-1855) purchased 640 acres formerly occupied by Cherokee Indians. He and his son Elihu Minton Hembree (1812-1873) and his carpenter brother, James Hembree Jr. (1790-1867), built the house somewhere between 1833 and 1835. It was continuously occupied by eight generations of Hembrees. The land was subdivided over time until 2007 when the final acre and the farmhouse and associated out buildings were donated by Hembree family heir Carmen Ford to the Roswell Historical Society, which made the property available for sale through a partnership with the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. A rehabilitation agreement and a conservation easement keep the Georgia Trust involved with the property in perpetuity.

The Kirschners are not strangers to home improvement, having renovated several homes previously. In addition, Brandy is an independent TV producer who identifies and qualifies historic homes throughout the country for TV shows such as HGTV’s “Home Town Takeover” and “We Bought a Dump,” and Magnolia Network’s “In With the Old.” However, this is their first historic home restoration and preservation. They purchased the property in 2022. Their goal is to bring back as much of the original state of the home as they can. The rebirth of a historic home presents many unique challenges not associated with modern construction. “Everything is crooked at the beginning.” says Jared.

The Kirschners do much of the hard work themselves on weekends and after work with the active involvement of Brandy’s mother Yvonne Howell, who has loved history since she was a child. Yvonne is a docent at the recently opened Roswell Historical Society’s History Museum. When I visited the property recently, Yvonne was busy scraping layers of paint off an old door.

A project of this magnitude requires a team of dedicated and knowledgeable people to assure compliance with current building codes while being true to the home’s historic roots. The City of Roswell, The Roswell Historical Society and The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation have provided major support says Jared, senior vice president at Engine Shop, an experiential marketing firm. Landmark Preservation LLC of Savannah has provided consulting services at this early stage but can also help with preservation carpentry, window repair and other precise needs. Professional contractors are involved when necessary.

Ben Sutton, Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation Director of Preservation, says “We are thrilled with the care and effort that the Kirschners are putting into the property to preserve it for future generations.” Sutton refers to the house as a “vernacular home,” built without the benefit of an architect, an approach common in Georgia’s early rural history. He notes that there were six bidders for the property.

Judy Meer, president of the Roswell Historical Society, believes that the current arrangement is the “perfect ending to preserving the farm. It turned out just the way it should have,” she says.

A great deal is known about the modifications to the original house thanks to a study by preservation consultant Laura Drummond commissioned by the Roswell Historical Society in 2009. The house has been added to by successive Hembree family occupants from its original configuration “as an approximately 32’ 4” long by 16 1/2’ wide hall-parlor farmhouse with two rooms and a 10’ deep front porch.” Its current dimensions are 41’ long by 48’ 5” wide with five rooms. In November 2007, the house was moved 500 feet from its location on Hembree Road to its current site to make room for construction of several new homes. The brick chimneys were removed for the move, and they will be replaced using salvaged original bricks.

As part of the rehabilitation, the Kirschners will install new plumbing, a kitchen and a modern bathroom. They will also leave exposed a unique feature of the house, one of two adjustable metal braces found in the attic that make it possible to make adjustments to the structure if necessary. They have already removed several layers of gypsum and other wall coverings to expose the original tongue and groove wood walls.

Of historical note is that The Lebanon Baptist Church in Roswell was organized on the farm. Amariah Hembree, his family, and 13 other Christians met in the Hembree home on July 16, 1836, and organized the church. It was the first church in the area to welcome Black members. Another historical note, Elihu Hembree’s grave is located on the property. According to Find a Grave 20 Hembree family members are buried in the Lebanon Church cemetery.

The property includes a separate outdoor open hearth kitchen and two corn cribs. The three structures will require considerable restoration which will be done once the house is finished. Yvonne Howell has given historical cooking demonstrations at the Tullie Smith House at the Atlanta History Center and looks forward to using the outdoor kitchen to stimulate interest in history, especially among young people.

Those interested in monitoring the restoration process can follow along on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/woah_livin_on_a_prairie/.