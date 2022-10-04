Opinion: Hello Sandy Springs!

It is our distinct honor and privilege to introduce you to the first edition of the Sandy Springs Crier, Appen Media’s newest publication in our family of community newspapers.

It’s not every day that we at Appen Media have the opportunity to bring a new publication to market. In fact, the last time we did so was in 2006 when we launched the Milton Herald and helped usher in north Fulton County’s newest city.

It is, however, a process we are familiar with and know how to make successful.

Appen Media is a family owned and operated news media company, founded by my parents, Ray and Christina Appen in 1990. They bought what was, at the time, a monthly newspaper called The ReVue in a sleepy little cotton town called Alpharetta.

They built and grew their company as north metro Atlanta grew, and The ReVue became a weekly newspaper called the Alpharetta-Roswell Herald. They launched the Forsyth Herald in 1998, Johns Creek Herald in 1998, and then the Milton Herald. In 2019, they purchased the Dunwoody Crier from long time newspaperman Dick Williams.

My parents still work part-time in the company, but have since passed the reigns to my brother Carl and me. You could say that ink is in our blood.

What you can expect every week from your hometown newspaper is a commitment to journalistic excellence that has earned Appen Media countless regional and national awards in its 32-year history. The newspaper is delivered for free to 12,000 homes in the city and available online at appenmedia.com. We believe that people should have unfettered access to local news, which is why we deliver our newspapers for free to 105,000 homes every week and do not have a paywall on our website. We are able to operate by helping local businesses promote their products and service with advertising campaigns. Please support them and shop local!

In our newsroom, we cover the issues and events that most personally effect your lives. We avoid the noise of Washington, D.C., and instead focus on local issues that you often have a more frequent and personal connection to.

You will see extensive coverage of Sandy Springs City Council meetings, infrastructure projects, Fulton County Commission and School Board, business developments, local sports, and public safety updates and trends.

These issues are the threads that connect communities and determine the quality of life that you and your family can expect to enjoy. We think they deserve the full attention of our newsroom.

I think it’s also important to note that we at Appen Media are here for the long haul, and are not done expanding our news offerings and creating new ways to connect people to news about their community. It’s important, I think, because too often now we are seeing local news organizations consolidate or sell to hedge funds that strip them of local resources. Or even worse, go away entirely.

We are doing the opposite. I am 33 years old. My brother Carl, who is my business partner and runs our newsroom and new business development efforts, is 26. We are excited about and looking forward to investing and then reinvesting in local news.

Earlier this year we launched the Appen Press Club, which is a division of Appen Media 100% dedicated to solving issues of sustainability for local news and providing the necessary funding to make sure that happens. The Press Club is a membership organization comprised of people like you, members of the community, who care about staying informed and are willing to voluntarily pay monthly or annual dues to ensure that happens. I will make sure to keep you informed of the effort in future publications, but in the meantime, you can find out more (or join!) at appenmedia.com/join

Again, we look forward to working with you to telling the ongoing story that is Sandy Springs.

To reach me directly, feel free to email hans@appenmedia.com or call 770-442-3278.

To reach Carl, especially with story ideas, email carl@appenmedia.com or call 770-847-7097.

See you again next week!