Opinion: Have a question? Ask a master gardener.

Georgia Master Gardener Extension Volunteers (MGEVs) assist the UGA Cooperative Extension in providing horticultural information using research and the resources of the University of Georgia. Here are a several recent questions that came to the help desk at the Fulton County Extension office.
Question: My Bartlett pear bloomed beautifully in early spring, but then the stems started turning brown and died. I’ve learned it may be due to fire blight so I cut off as much as I could and sterilized the pruners. It still looks like the tree will die. Is there any remedy for this disease?
Answer from MGEV Dana Hallberg: I’m sorry for the loss of your pear tree due to fire blight. As you have already done, prune any affected plant parts, making sure to clean pruners with isopropyl alcohol or disinfectant wipes between cuts. This will help prevent spreading the disease. Dispose of pruned limbs in the garbage or burn them. Next year, apply fungicides/bactericides preventively. Most fungicides will not make a difference on plants that are already showing symptoms. The publications above have suggestions about pruning symptomatic branches, along with information on what products to apply and when.
Question: I’ve noticed large mounds in a mulched area in the alley behind my house and huge hornets flying around the mounds. There are also some dead cicadas on the ground nearby. I managed to get a few photos of the hornets. What are they and do I need to be worried?
Answer from Extension Agent Gabrielle LaTora: Your photos confirm that these are not actually hornets, but Eastern cicada killer wasps! Cicada killers, even though they’re huge, are not aggressive and are only interested in hunting cicadas. The male wasps like to “patrol” and might be more interested in people than the female wasps, but they can’t sting. Females are very unlikely to sting unless they’re being handled or accidentally squeezed. The adults are busy during mid-late summer building their nests and collecting cicadas for their larvae inside the nests. They should be done flying by early September. The larvae will overwinter in the spots where the mounds are and emerge next year from those spots. I wouldn’t expect a huge explosion in the population, but you will see wasps in that area next year if you leave the mounds. If you decide to remove them, you can apply insecticides listed for wasps or grow plants or turfgrass in that spot. If you decide to disturb the mounds during the summer, I would do so at night when the females are inactive, and wear protective clothing (or leave it up to the professionals!).
I would encourage you and your neighbors not to worry about them and to leave them alone since they’re great pollinators and beneficial predators of cicadas.
Question: What can I do about ambrosia beetles in my crape myrtle and fig trees?
Answer from Extension Educator Norlethia Harris: Unfortunately, once you start seeing signs of an ambrosia beetle infestation there is not much you can do to get rid of them. The beetles bore into the trunks of trees and produce frass (insect poop) that looks like toothpicks sticking out of the trunk. This is the main sign that you have the beetles. Ambrosia beetles also inoculate the tree with a fungus that feeds the emerging larvae. This fungus then clogs up the vascular system of the tree and affects its ability to take up water. If you are seeing signs of the beetle on a small number of branches, we recommend pruning the infected limbs and safely burning or bagging them and removing them from the site. If the damage is more extensive, you will have to remove and dispose of the entire tree to prevent the beetles spreading to other trees.
Ambrosia beetles are attracted to trees that are stressed, e.g., trees that may not be receiving the right amounts of water, nutrients from the soil, or are stressed from the environment. The two deep freezes we had this past winter (in December and March) resulted in trees being stressed and susceptible to the ambrosia beetles. The best solution to an ambrosia beetle attack is early identification and early removal and disposal of infected plant material. You also want to make sure that the trees remain as healthy as possible. This means planting tree species that are suited to our climate here in Georgia and to the particular characteristics of your yard or landscape and fertilizing and watering appropriately.
Happy gardening!