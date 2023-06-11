Opinion: Harley deal was sealed with a hug

Admittedly, I was never a huge Harley Davidson fan. Then I bought one.
In actuality, that’s not a fair appraisal. What really happened was that I made a friend, had the distinct pleasure of listening to a life story that darn-near brought me to tears, then I bought a Harley Davidson Road Glide 3. And before you say: “Lordy, the boy has gone crazy. Why does he want to ride around on two wheels?” Let’s handle this right up front, my Harley has three wheels.
Think about it: Three wheels. More stability. No tipping over. Just a sweet, sweet ride on a beautifully American made…Trike.
After toying with the idea of getting back on a motorcycle, I was worried Vicki and oldest son Chris might plot ways to send me packing. I grew suspicious when I saw them shaking their head amidst whispered conversations every time I mentioned my wants and desire to don a helmet and not play football.
“Why don’t you just drive around with the sunroof and windows open?” was Vicki’s well-intentioned plea. After tossing out mental health care facility brochures not-so-subtly left on the counter, we reached a compromise: Why not a three-wheeler?
I had a trike when I was a toddler, remembering the green police cruiser with a trunk in back. I wore out the pedals until brother Matt absconded with it one day, modifying my used-to-be mine mode of transportation that was better and faster.
I relented and decided to drive to Buford, figuring a few minutes at Frazier’s Harley Davidson would be a great way to kill a late afternoon. Then I fell in love.
It was the prettiest thing I’d ever seen, even if it did have two wheels in the rear. I was in awe, sort of like wanting to ask that pretty girl for a date, knowing she was way out of my league.
Then I met “Little” Billy Rabon. We talked of previous motorcycles owned, why I wanted to ride, what this shiny black beauty offered a geezer like me, a guy not wanting to succumb to being old.
Heading home, mulling the sheer lunacy of my visit with Billy, I opened the sunroof and windows while blasting George Thorogood. I reported my activity and that took care of my new-found trek to the lunatic fringe. Or so I thought.
Dropping by unannounced has always been a habit, figuring feigning disinterest was a bargaining chip. I never expected Billy would share his story that plum tore my guts out. It’s easy to spot a sales ploy after being in the sales game for 40-plus years. Billy’s tale was delivered straight from his heart.
Describing his alcoholism that has provided him more than 25 stints in rehab, Billy has now been sober for 14 years, a remarkable achievement. It’s a disease that’s relatable because of my family history.
But that’s not the part that ended up with me wanting to write Billy’s story.
On the night of July 1st in 2012, Billy’s daughter went out to get some food. She never made it home, being killed by an intoxicated driver. Billy told me the story of his 16-year-old daughter snatched from him way too early. Her name was Angel, and now she is one.
Before I bought the Trike, I man-hugged Billy and told him his story was one I had to put on paper. I also spent some time at Frazier’s and watched the crew at work. Like Billy, they are all about treating people the way they would want to be treated.
It’s working pretty well for the former technician for Coke’s fountain division, who says he had never sold anything in his life. He’s the top dog at Frazier’s, selling 200-250 bikes a year. Along with outstanding people skills, he knows (and loves) his product.
“I’ve always loved Harleys. Before I got hired, I offered to wash them here,” says Billy.
It’s a good group at Frazier’s and friendships have been forged. One of the sales guys, “Big” Carl Miller, has been so patient, never pushy. My bombardment of questions after riding a bit has been relentless.
One-by-one, they have been answered and explained. I’m certain Carl might think with customers like me, being back in real estate sales never looked so good.
Last Sunday, with lunch concluded, Vicki and Chris asked me where I was going on a ride.
“Anywhere I want,” was my Harley lifestyle reply.
I think I’m hooked.