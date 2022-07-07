Opinion: Hard work and character describe this farmer ancestor

North Fulton, like much of Georgia, was farming country almost from the time the first settlers arrived in the 18th century until the turn of the 20th century, when urbanization and technology ushered in the machine age.

Although agriculture is Georgia's largest industry today, North Fulton has become largely urban. Areas that were once extensive farms have been transformed into thriving communities, business enterprises and retail establishments. It is good to reflect on the people who paved the way for current generations, our farmers of yesteryear.

Auton Kirby (1915-2000), wife Ruth Estes Kirby (1919-2016) exemplified the farm families of old. Auton, sometimes misspelled as Anton, was born in Dawson County and attended the Cumming Public School, the first school in Forsyth County to grant high school diplomas. Today it is home to the Cumming Playhouse.

Auton’s father died when Auton was 9 years old, so he had the responsibility of helping raise his two brothers and sister. He learned to be self-sufficient and the importance of a hard day’s work, traits he passed on to his four boys and two girls. His oldest son Sam says, “We all worked on the farm from the time we were little bitty fellows.”

The boys worked in the fields, and the girls worked with their mother in the house. As many as three tenant farmers also worked in the fields. Tenant farmers rented a piece of the land, paying Auton with a percentage of their crops.

In 1941 Auton borrowed some money and purchased 160 acres of prime farmland in Alpharetta and today’s Milton. His property was bounded roughly by today’s Ga. 400 and Windward Parkway and Union Hill Road.

For the first few years he grew cotton, but it was not profitable. It took a farmer a year to get his money out of planting cotton and 60 days for vegetables. He switched to truck farming and chickens. Both were successful ventures.

Truck farming is another name for vegetable production. Auton grew a variety of vegetables including corn, squash and cucumbers. He sold his produce to the warehouse operations of A&P as well as Colonial Stores, a chain of grocery stores common throughout the South until its demise in the 1970s. Sam also remembers taking truckloads of vegetables to the Atlanta Farmers Market.

Auton switched to broiler chickens in about 1946. He appeared in a 1953 Atlanta Constitution article in which he described his broiler business and his flock of 14,000 Draper 7-Way-Cross birds. Sometime in the 1960s he switched to laying hens and had, according to Sam, thousands and thousands of hens in 11 chicken houses near to where the Cracker Barrel restaurant is today.

“Each of us collected hundreds of eggs every day,” Sam said.

Auton sold his farm circa 1985 when taxes became prohibitively high. He bought a 78-acre property on Cogburn Road in today’s cty of Milton and raised Charolais beef cattle before retiring in the early 1990s.

In the early days, Auton and his boys plowed their fields by walking behind hand-held plows pulled by horses or mules. The boys preferred to use horses because they were easier to work with, but Auton had two or three of each animal depending which was on the market at the time of need. The boys were very happy when the first tractor was acquired in the late 1940s/early 1950s. Ford tractors were preferred. Over the years, Auton owned a model 8N, a Jubilee and a model 3000 diesel.

Auton and Ruth devoted much time and effort to the Union Hill Baptist Church in Alpharetta. Union Hill is a small country church where members help one another. Auton served as a deacon of the church for 52 years, and Ruth had the distinction of being the oldest member of the church when she passed away at age 97.

Auton was president of the North Fulton Farm Bureau for 20 years and served on the State Board of Directors of the Farm Bureau for 14 years.

He often helped his community by hauling produce grown by neighbors to market in his truck. It is said that had it not been for him, some of his neighbors would have gone hungry.

Sam summed up his parents: “Mom and Dad were hard workers. They raised a big family and did a lot for the neighborhood.”