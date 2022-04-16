Opinion: Growing up in small town Dunwoody 1930s and ’40s

Jane Anderson Autry shared many stories of growing up in Dunwoody. Any time I had a question, I knew I could give her a call and she would be happy to talk about history.
She was born July 18, 1931, to Lucy Carpenter Anderson and Walter Anderson and grew up at the intersection of Tilly Mill Road and Mount Vernon Road. Jane Autry died last month at the age of 90.
Her father was from Toccoa, Georgia. Her mother, grandparents and great grandparents were all born in Dunwoody. Growing up, Jane’s grandparents lived across the road. She and her sister could walk over to visit their grandparents any time.
Jane Autry was the middle child, in between older sister Carolyn and younger brother Ken. She went to Dunwoody School, located where the Dunwoody Library and Spruill Center for the Arts is today. Her favorite teacher was Nettie Austin, who taught first, second, and third grade together in one room.
Ola Spruill, who lived across the road from the school, would prepare lunch for the children each day. It cost twenty-five cents to eat lunch for a week or you could bring in a dozen eggs to pay for a week of lunches.
During World War II, Dunwoody School students would ring the school bell when they filled their war bond books. Autry attended a bond rally in Decatur where movie star Dorothy Lamour encouraged people to buy war bonds. Later in life, Autry would return to Dunwoody School to work as school secretary.
She graduated from Chamblee High School in 1948. Before she went to school there, she remembers her grandfather driving the grandchildren to Chamblee the day the high school burned, December 8, 1941, one day after Pearl Harbor Day.
A happier memory is of her grandfather driving the children to Lockhart’s Drug Store in Chamblee to have a bottle of Coca-Cola or an ice cream cone.
Dunwoody Baptist Church was a big part of her life. Her father served as pastor, and she sang in the choir.
Autry said she enjoyed roller skating up and down Mount Vernon Road. One time she skated on Mount Vernon Road to Chamblee Dunwoody Road and then continued to Spalding Drive. She made it back home, but not without a fall on Spalding Drive, helping her decide not to skate on that road again.
The Dunwoody sandlot baseball team was one of Jane’s memories. She recalled the team traveling to Doraville, Duluth, and Norcross. When the team played in Dunwoody on Sunday afternoons, everyone would come out to watch.
Jane married Clarence Autry in 1948 and their marriage continued for 64 years. Clarence graduated from Chamblee High School in 1946 and played on the Dunwoody sandlot baseball team. He was an employee of General Motors for 31 years. Clarence Autry died in 2012 and he and Jane are both buried at New Hope Cemetery in Dunwoody.
Jane Autry’s memories of Dunwoody include family, church, school, helping neighbors, visiting friends, and having fun. Many of her memories are preserved in a video recording made by Dunwoody Preservation Trust in 2017.
