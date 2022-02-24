Opinion: “Greatly Blessed! Now What?”

I was privileged to attend the Alpharetta Business Association’s annual “Mayor’s Breakfast” this past week. In addition to ABA members and many area business leaders who attended, several clergy, non-profit leaders, area mayors and city council members were also present. Mayor Gilvin did an excellent job updating us on some of the accomplishments that have been made in the city. He focused on public safety, quality of life, the hard work done during the pandemic, successful development and improved roads to aid with traffic congestion. I am grateful to have attended and appreciate Mr. Gilvin and the many others who give of their time and talents in public service to enrich our common life.
The word I heard more than any other in his State of the City address was “blessed.” I would agree with that assessment. Indeed, we are blessed as a community in many, many ways. I have enjoyed living here and raising a family here for over a dozen years. I do feel blessed to be in this community, and I’m sure many reading this column feel the same. What has been on my mind since that breakfast meeting was the next and even more vital question: What do we do with our blessings?
I’m sure those thoughts came to me because the Gospel lesson that many of our congregations heard on Sunday were the words of Jesus as recorded in Luke’s Gospel:
“Blessed are you who are poor…blessed are you who are hungry now…blessed are you who weep now. But woe to you who are rich…woe to you who are full now…woe to you who are laughing now.”
Those ancient words of scripture challenge me, and all of us, to act generously, responsibly and compassionately with our many blessings. Yes, we are indeed blessed to live and work and do business here. There is much evidence of our city’s prosperity, attractiveness and global appeal. And with those many blessings come great responsibility. Jesus challenged his hearers and followers to turn blessings into service, profit into generosity and concern into compassion.
I am one of many clergy in our vibrant and diverse community who invite you to engage and participate with our wonderful congregations. I am astounded at the generosity of people of faith who make such a difference for good in the world! When we work together, we can more effectively help those who weep, know hunger or want of body, mind and spirit. I know our mayor well enough to know he would say “amen,” as he is active in his church and generous with the giving of his time, talent and treasure to strengthen our community.
I invite each of you to be a part of something greater than yourself and far more important than accumulating wealth or profit by joining with others to use your blessings in ways that bless others, especially the least of these.