Opinion: Gone but not forgotten – bobwhite quail are part of our history

Folks who grew up in the rural areas of North Fulton County and surrounding counties in the 1960s and ’70s will remember the distinctive call of the bobwhite quail. That delightful and unmistakable early morning and evening “bob white” whistle-like call was the way country folks started the day. Those quail were part of our history. Their sounds are not heard today. So, where have all the bobwhites gone? Will they come back? Let’s take a look.
There are six species of quail in the U.S. Bobwhite quail are found in nearly 40 states but are native to the southeastern states. They were particularly plentiful in Georgia which for 100 years was known as the “Quail capital of the world.”
Like most quail, northern bobwhite quail live on the ground, preferring native grasslands where they can feed on seeds and insects. The birds can only fly a few hundred feet at a time due to their short wings, so for protection they rely on concealment in tall grass and thickets that are bushy above but open near the ground. Their cheerful bob white whistle is a mating call and is heard mostly in the spring and summer when birds pair up. In the fall, they gather into small groups called coveys to prepare for the winter. Males have a prominent white stripe above the eye, while hens have buff colored head stripes.
Hunters love to hunt quail because they burst from concealment when startled making challenging targets. They are tasty when cooked properly, kind of a cross between a chicken and a pheasant.
Numerous factors played a role in the 85 to 90 percent decline in the bobwhite population in Georgia over the past century and especially since the 1960s. Dramatic population growth and subsequent urbanization reduced the birds’ natural habitat of native grasslands, so they produced fewer chicks. (Georgia’s population in 1960 was less than 4 million people, and in 2022 it was almost 11 million.) Consolidation of small farms with hedgerows between properties into large pastures offered less protection to bobwhites and made them more vulnerable to predators. Finally, increased use of pesticides and herbicides reduced the insect population and some of the natural grasses the birds rely on.
Barry Mansell was raised on a farm in Roswell and remembers several coveys of bobwhites on the family farm property in the early 1950s. “They were beautiful birds and their mating calls were unforgettable. My brothers and I hunted them for sport and food.”
The situation is not hopeless
Bobwhites have occupied a special place in the history of Georgia wildlife since the development of the modern shotgun in the 1800s. Today both public and private programs seek to restore the bobwhite population over time. In 1970 the Legislature named the bird the official state gamebird of Georgia. Georgia’s bobwhite quail Initiative begun in 1999 by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and a number of federal programs promote habitat restoration for bobwhites and other wildlife on farms and forestland.
Private bobwhite hunting plantations, many managed for commercial quail hunting, are contributing to the recovery of the bobwhite. A narrow ribbon of land extending from Albany to the Florida border is home to some 100 private plantations including some that are open to the public for hunting. The land known as Plantation Belt comprises some 400,000 acres. After the Civil War, the South was in ruins, and the plantations were purchased by wealthy northerners for vacation retreats. Many are still owned by descendants of the original buyers. These facilities have significantly increased the population of bobwhites through modern land conservation practices and offer perfect conditions for bobwhite quail.
Georgia Wildlife Federation President and CEO Mike Worley says, “The bobwhite is not in danger of going extinct due to the breeding of quail in pens on hunting plantations. But due to habitat loss reversing the situation for wild bobwhites is a major challenge. We are working hard to reverse the trend, and with all our challenges, Georgia still has some of the finest quail hunting in the country.”
The difference between bobwhites raised in pens for hunting and wild birds is that pen-raised birds have lost some of their instincts according to Dallas Ingram, Georgia Department of Natural Resources State Quail Coordinator “Pen-raised birds are not taught by wild parents how to hunt, raise a brood and avoid predators. Even if they survive predators and know where to eat, they don’t seem to be able to survive. The one-year survival rate is about ½ of 1 percent.”
Dallas says “Wild bobwhites need 1,500 acres to survive long term. North of Fulton County, some landowners are working together to create larger tracts which is conducive to a healthy and growing bobwhite population.”
So, if you crave to hear that bob white sound there are places in Georgia where that is possible. However, in our area, history is not on our side. The bobwhite quail, once such a happy addition to life in north Georgia, is gone but not forgotten. Hopefully, the many efforts to bring them back will be successful in the long term.