Opinion: Georgians risk losing access to affordable health care unless Congress acts

We have learned too much about health policy that works to lose any ground we’ve gained in affordable care. Remember: at this time two years ago, we were trying to wrap our heads around a new reality of isolation and mitigation as COVID-19 spread throughout our communities and life as we knew it came to a screeching halt. The toll on our communities has been substantial and many are still reeling from the public health impact as well as the financial fallout. But even as we enter a third year with this global pandemic, there is reason for optimism. Cases and deaths due to the virus are down and today we have widespread access to three safe, effective, and free vaccines developed in record time.

Good policy also plays a role in this optimism. Our federal leaders stepped up in an important way last year by expanding insurance subsidies through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which has given nearly 6 million Americans new access to affordable health care. This includes 127,100 uninsured Georgians who became newly eligible for tax credits. The impact of this financial assistance cannot be overstated—enrollment has reached record-breaking levels with more than 701,000 Georgia residents signing up for marketplace health coverage for 2022.

This progress is significant, but we must keep in mind that millions of Americans will see their health insurance premiums rise considerably unless Congress acts to make current tax credits permanent before the end of the year when they’re set to expire. Premium payments could double for 14.5 million Americans with marketplace insurance coverage. Low-income enrollees could experience some of the largest premium increases. Many of these Americans could lose their coverage altogether as it becomes increasingly unaffordable.

Current subsidies reduce premium rates for all individuals who purchase coverage in the marketplace. Making the subsidies permanent will ensure these savings – which average $50 per month or $600 per year.

Without an extension of health care subsidies, thousands of Georgians will soon face the financial burden of not being able to afford health care—especially as inflation is at an all-time high and people are paying higher prices for everyday goods. In fact, a 2021 Gallup poll found that more and more Americans are forgoing health treatment because costs are too high. No one should have to risk serious or fatal illness because they cannot afford the cost of care.

Improving access to health care has been my life’s work. For over 35 years, I have helped lead health care organizations, including the American Heart Association, Emory Healthcare, and Johns Hopkins Hospital. My career has focused on bringing efficient, effective, and patient-centered care to everyone that walks into a hospital, doctor’s office, or clinic—regardless of their insurance status.

Health care is just as personal to me as it is professional—one of my twin boys was born with a heart condition. Due to the tremendous care and open-heart surgery he received at two-years-old, he is thriving and doing remarkable work as a medical researcher at Emory. Unfortunately, however, too many families lack this same opportunity.

Allowing federal marketplace tax credits to expire would be a huge mistake with detrimental consequences for Americans. With current ARPA health care subsidies, we have been able to deliver more financial relief than ever before to help people get covered and stay covered.

There has never been a more important moment to ensure all Americans can get the quality health care they need and deserve. Georgians are counting on Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to do everything they can to permanently extend current marketplace subsidies so that more families and communities across our state are equipped to emerge from this pandemic stronger, healthier, and more resilient.