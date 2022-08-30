Opinion: George Adolphus, Sandy Springs postmaster

George Adolphus became postmaster of the community which would become Sandy Springs in 1934, but it was known as Burdal at the time. Burdal was first named in 1925 when the post office was found at Burdette’s Grocery on Roswell Road, and the name Burdette was combined with another prominent family name, Dalrymple. The post office name officially changed in 1941. (National Archives, U. S. Appointment of Postmasters)
Adolphus was born in 1886 in Michigan. In 1907, he was in a train accident while working as an inspector for the railroad. He lost his left leg in that accident.
Following the train accident, Adolphus decided to change careers. He attended Meridian Male College in Mississippi and was educated to become a minister. However, he had a few other careers before he worked as a minister. In 1910, he worked as a railroad telegrapher, and in 1922 he was a grocer, both while living with his parents on Crew Street in the 2nd Ward of Atlanta. In between those dates he met and married wife Kate.
Finally in 1930, Adolphus began his career as a Methodist minister while living on Crew Street. But in 1934, he made the move to the country, bought a 5-acre farm in Burial and became postmaster. There, he built a nine room, two story home for his family on Carpenter Drive. (Atlanta Constitution, June 30, 1942, “One-legged man builds home; used to walk 10 miles a day”)
The newspaper describes the home.
“The gabled pine structure stands high atop a shady hill overlooking his field of corn and beans and yams and potatoes, his scores of chickens and the big playhouse he made for the neighborhood children who come to spend weekends with Adolphus and his wife.”
Adolphus was known for his cheerful outlook. A 1942 article in the Atlanta Constitution recommended a visit to Adolphus’ post office in the “tiny village” of Sandy Springs if you needed to be uplifted. Adolphus had a friendly grin for everyone who stopped by. Adolphus never let his injury slow him down, walking up to 10 miles a day.
During World War II, George and Kate Adolphus’ son George Jr. was in the Navy and had been torpedoed three times. Another son James was an instructor in antiaircraft technique at Camp Stewart.
His job as postmaster required a lot of walking. He delivered all the special delivery letters. Before cars became popular, he often enjoyed walking up to 10 miles a day.
George Adolphus continued as postmaster of Sandy Springs until 1955 when Benjamin Woodruff took over. After retirement, he moved to Palm City, Florida, and was a minister of a different denomination, Baptist. He died in 1959 at age 73. (Miami Herald, August 28, 1959,
Retired Baptist minister dead”)
