Opinion: Fungus among us – the history and benefits of mushrooms

This week’s column is about mushrooms whose history as food goes back at least 7,000 or 8,000 years. Before we get into history, we should define what mushrooms are and are not.
Mushrooms are not plants, because plants need sunlight and carbon dioxide to synthesize their food. Mushrooms rely only on organic matter. Unlike plants, they do not produce chlorophyll (a green pigment that helps plants create their own food,) but they are high in nutrients. They live off dead and decaying matter, such as wood and leaves.
In addition to numerous kinds of edible mushrooms, there are thousands of species of other fungi including types of molds, mildews, yeasts, rusts and toadstools (poisonous mushrooms).
No one knows who ate the first edible mushroom, but it must have been thousands of years ago. Egyptian Pharaohs ate mushrooms, and for centuries mushroom consumption was limited to the wealthy. Louis XIV’s reign in the 17th century marked the start of cultivation and marketing of mushrooms. French gardeners grew mushrooms in caves, which provided a perfect environment. In the United States, mushroom farming became popular in the early 20th century. The first commercial mushroom farm in the U.S. was established in 1896 in Pennsylvania which today continues to be the leading producer of mushrooms in the U.S. In the 1920s waves of European immigrants brought with them knowledge of mushroom cultivation. New technologies and techniques, such as climate-controlled growing environments, revolutionized the industry and allowed for year-round cultivation. The resulting increase in production and lowered costs led to today’s widespread availability of mushrooms in supermarkets and restaurants.
Mushroom farming is big business today. World production of cultivated mushrooms is about 4 million tons a year. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that in 2021-2022, the U.S. sales by growers were $1.02 billion. The market research firm Market Data Forecast puts the global mushroom market size at $50.3 billion in 2021 driven by growing demand for healthy, low-calorie diets. One cup of raw mushrooms contains just 15 calories, 2.2g of protein, 2.3g of carbohydrates, and 0.2g of fat and lots of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.
There are some large mushroom farms in Georgia and many small-scale farmers. An example of the latter is Jeff Dufresne who started growing mushrooms on his property in Milton just two years ago, satisfying a lifelong love of the edible fungi. Jeff grows Shiitake, Oyster and Lion’s Mane varieties, while his wife Josephine enjoys experimenting with mushroom recipes.
Dufresne says “Shiitake mushrooms have a rich meaty flavor and are great for soups, pasta and stews. Their proven medicinal benefits include helping to control blood pressure and cholesterol. Oyster mushrooms,” according to Jeff, “have a mild taste, silky textures, and are great with seafood, chicken or pork. They can be cooked or served raw in salads, and they help strengthen the immune system. Lion’s Mane are sweet and succulent, soft and chewy with a shellfish flavor. They help fight dementia and memory loss.”
Jeff lists several benefits of mushrooms beyond their culinary rewards. They can be a natural pesticide, can help clean up land oil spills and make good packing material being used by companies such as IKEA. Research is being conducted on mushrooms as insulation and eventually as replacement for concrete blocks and bricks.
Jeff’s 4-acre farm is named “Pax Domus,” or House of Peace. Jeff cultivates mushrooms outdoors on hardwood logs and indoors in plastic bags which provide a more sterile environment and better control of temperature, humidity and light. Jeff, who is president of the Milton Historical Society, is happy to share his knowledge with anyone contemplating growing mushrooms. Contact him at Jeff@PaxDomusFarm.com.
According to Dr. Michael Yeh, medical toxicologist with Emory University, care must be taken when consuming mushrooms. Most varieties found in the wild are not edible. Many species are irritating to the gastrointestinal tract and can cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Some mushrooms can cause severe organ damage such as liver or kidney failure, damage to muscles, and even seizures.
Most people do not realize, Yeh says, but even edible mushrooms should not be eaten raw with the exception of the familiar white button variety which make up about 90 percent of the mushrooms consumed in the United States, or the cremini (brown button), both of which are found in local supermarkets. Fortunately, commercially available mushrooms are grown by knowledgeable mushroom farmers. There are five major mushroom growing companies in Georgia.
This is where the Mushroom Club of Georgia enters the picture. Sam Landes, treasurer of the club, describes it as an educational, scientific, outdoor social group with monthly meetings via Zoom. From March through November, the club organizes two walks per month in the metro area for its members where they learn to identify, collect and study edible and non-edible wild mushrooms. The combination of the pandemic and a short film has led to an explosion of new members, now totaling about 500. The film, “Here’s to Us,” can be seen at www.mychinet.com/ideas/all-of-us/mushroom-club/. For information about the club, contact Sam at treasurer@gamushroomclub.org.