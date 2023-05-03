Opinion: Fun, fond memories at drive-in theater

Going to the drive-in theater was once a popular activity for families, teenagers and adults. If you do not have drive-in movie memories, think of the movie “Grease,” and you will get the picture. A couple of friends hopping out of the back of the car, parking next to a speaker, a refreshment building and often a playground or swings are part of the story.
The Peachtree Drive-In Theatre was on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Chamblee, across from where Chamblee Plaza would later open. On July 14, 1950, a grand opening was held at the drive-in. The Southeastern Theatre Equipment Company announced, “We are proud to have installed the latest RCA sound and projection equipment in the beautiful new Peachtree Drive-in Theatre. (Atlanta Constitution, July 14, 1950)
The price was $1 for adults, 50 cents for children, or a carload of people for $2.25. The sign at the entrance included reminders to turn off your headlights and advertised “family fun by the carload.”
The Peachtree Drive-in had not only a playground but also a miniature train for children to ride. Butch Armstrong, an alumni of Chamblee High School worked as a conductor on the train. He also worked in concessions. James Wyckoff worked at concessions selling popcorn. Bruce Jones and Jerry Beatty worked at the drive-in. Beatty recalls making 75 cents an hour.
Other Chamblee High School alums recall riding the train and playing at the playground. Trudy McElroy loved the playground, swings and train. Some recall an extra friend or two hopping in the trunk.
Karen Hansen Legg recalled, “We kids would be all bundled up in the back of our station wagon in our pajamas.” Tammy Eder Parker’s mom popped a bag of grocery store popcorn to bring along, as did Debbie Decker Kay’s dad before getting in the family station wagon.
Rita Wolf Deese remembers her mother taking her to the drive-in to see the Beatles “A Hard Day’s Night” in 1964. Michael Satterlee remembers seeing “Mondo Cane.”
The Peachtree Drive-in closed in 1968.
According to cinematreasures.org the North 85 Drive-in at 3265 NE Expressway in Chamblee opened in 1965 with Gregory Peck in “Mirage” and Tony Young in “Taggart.” The drive-in was converted to a double screen in 1975 and closed in 1998. Today, this is the location of Regal Hollywood Theatre.
For the last years North 85 Drive-in was open, a flea market was held on the weekends. Memories of North 85 Drive-in also include a playground.
North 85 Drive-in and Northeast Expressway Drive-in were not far from each other. Northeast Expressway drive is now 3200 Atlanta Silverbacks Way in Chamblee. This drive-in opened in 1963 with “Hootenanny Hoot” and “Where the Boys Are” as the featured films.
Northeast Expressway Drive-in converted to a double screen theater in 1975. Spaghetti Junction was built close to the former theater, and it closed in 1983.
Thanks to the Chamblee High School alumni for sharing their memories of drive-in theaters.