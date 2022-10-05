Opinion: Fulton County should consider its constituents

As a resident, voter and taxpayer in Fulton County, I am disturbed by the state of the LOST negotiations. However, I am choosing to give you all the benefit of the doubt and believe that you entered public service to improve your community and the lives of your constituents. I urge you now to remind yourself of the reasons you choose to serve.
Think about this from the perspective of a resident – which all of you are. Do you believe the residents are served well by gutting local municipal budgets? Do you think pitting the county against the cities benefits the residents?
Why are you squabbling over $15 million when you have a budget in excess of $1.2 billion, and the cities are working with budget totals that are a fraction of that amount? Fulton County has the most bloated budget in the state, full of wasteful spending and inefficiencies. One very public example is the Tax Commissioner’s salary. Fulton County budgets as much as surrounding counties but provides fewer services – notably police, fire and parks. Don’t you think an effort to reduce wasteful spending would serve the public better than a bid to steal funds from the smaller city budgets?
I applaud State Sen. John Albers for his comments at the town hall. He expressed the disgust that most of the residents are feeling and chastised you like you were children because you are acting like children – like bullies. It should never have come to this point, and I hope you will all step back and reevaluate your positions. I hope you remember why you serve and come to the negotiating table with the residents as your priority.
I expect you to agree to 5% of the LOST funds and find other ways to fund your needs. I hope you will start by doing the hard work you were elected to do and cut out the waste. Based on the town hall last week, the residents are fully backing their mayors, and it would serve all of you well to get on board.
— Christine Austin, Johns Creek