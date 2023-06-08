Opinion: From Manhattan to London

My latest reads took me to modern-day Manhattan and Victorian-era England, and both drew me in. You’d never know from my accent that I lived my first 13 years in New York City and Long Island. As an adult, I often traveled there on business and even had a stint of weekly visits for several months. Because my father introduced me to so many Manhattan sights when I was a child, revisiting them on foot years later made for heartwarming trips down memory lane.
This was during a time when it was safe to walk from Grand Central Station to Bloomingdales and to explore Fifth Avenue and Broadway on my own. These days, I take those trips only through books.
And England? Anyone who reads this column knows I’m an Anglophile and could read book after book set in England without tiring of the setting. That’s why the T-shirt I’m wearing as I write this column is so apropos. It reads, “I’m a bad girl. I read past my bedtime.”
“The Cartographers” by Peng Shepherd
When I reserved this book at the library, I thought it was a mystery, pure and simple. It is much more than that. Doing a bit of research after I finished reading it, I noted Amazon categorized it not only as a mystery but also as “Paranormal & Urban Fantasy.” They’ve also labeled it as an Editor’s Pick for one of the best books in the “Mystery, Thriller & Suspense” category.
The blurb describes it as an “ode to art and science, history and magic—a spectacularly imaginative, modern story about an ancient craft and places still undiscovered.” The ancient craft is cartography, the study and practice of making and using maps.
The mystery concerns what else? A map. What’s odd is that it’s an old gas station map, not an exquisitely drawn old world map. How many of us still have one tucked somewhere in our homes or in a pocket in our cars? What deep, dark secret could a gas station map contain? Author Peng Shepherd has crafted a captivating tale about maps and the places maps can take us.
As I did, you may figure out who the villain is, but I doubt you’ll predict the twists and turns that ensue even after that revelation.
“A Curious Beginning” by Deanna Raybourn
After falling in love with Raybourn’s “Killers of A Certain Age,” I searched for her other books, and was delighted to discover she’d written two historical mystery series set in Victorian England. She shifted to a modern day setting without a hitch.
Equally enchanted with this first book in her Veronica Speedwell series. I plan to pick up her Lady Julia Grey mysteries soon. Raybourn is a master at rapid, witty dialogue, no matter the era, and her Victorian-era heroine has some of the best lines in the book.
Is it believable that 25-year-old Veronica has traveled the world on her own as a lepidopterist (butterfly collector)? No, but then she is a woman beyond her time. Many mysteries require a willing suspension of disbelief, and I, for one, want to believe in this heroine.
This novel checked all my boxes: a strong female protagonist, a twist I never saw coming, and an exploration of a topic I knew little about. Add a favorite setting to the mix, and I was in heaven.
Come to think of it, both mysteries checked all my boxes. Will they do the same for you? Let me know.