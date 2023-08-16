Opinion: ‘Freedom’ will make you hug your kids

Before you castigate me and my ability, or lack thereof, as a movie reviewer, load your Winchester and let me have it.
I’m no Siskel (he was the skinny one, right?) or Ebert (the one who looked like he ate buttered popcorn by the bucket). Shucks, I’m no Joe Bob Briggs either. No clue as to whatever became of him and his goofy drive-in movie reviews.
I’m on unfamiliar ground here, sort of like asking kids how they enjoyed their summer vacation and getting a pithy “Buy a calendar you idiot! It’s not even August and school starts in two weeks” reply.
After reading a bit about “Sound of Freedom” and how the movie was a scam, a sham and not worth the tank-of-gas price of admission, I played hooky from work and traipsed all by my lonesome to the local AMC movie house.
With all the publicity billing the movie as unpalatable as a bug sandwich, I had to see it for myself. After all, I’ve been going to movies for long enough that I can amuse anyone who will listen that a ticket to the Tejon Theater in Bakersfield was 35 cents. Joey Lemucchi’s dad owned the moviehouse and we started the tradition of having a schoolboy fight.
There was nothing like a brawl in the lobby, a double feature and a handshake after the fisticuffs were brought to the conclusion by Mr. Lemucchi with a stern look, a lecture and carte blanche for soda pop, candy and popcorn slathered with butter so real I’d wager that the plaque it formed is still stuck to arteries some nearly 60 years later.
Before the lights dimmed, I wished I could have settled my nerves with a little trading of blows with Joey. I would have happily bought the popcorn, although any real butter used to enhance the tasteless offering would have to be like contraband and smuggled in. I swear, AMC lets you use as much butter as you want in the self-serve dispensers but there’s no way it’s real melted butter. It’s not even close to Parkay. About the only thing that type of gruel is good for is staining your clothes. I usually pass on applying it. My cardiologist is grateful, I’m sure.
Can you believe it, more than 400 words and not a word about the movie. I warned you I was no movie reviewer, especially when what I’m watching doesn’t involve belly laughs or lots of things getting blown to smithereens.
There was no way to muster even a little chuckle while watching “Sound of Freedom.” Before the movie started, I was uneasy and queasy. It was like going to the dentist. Nothing enjoyable, maybe a tear or two, but you know the experience will do you lots of good.
For those of you not familiar with the film’s subject matter, it’s child trafficking and an up close, behind-the-curtain look at a world so repulsive, I found myself muttering “no” to no one, just an affirmation to myself that evil monsters in a world inhabited by vermin with behavior so reprehensible, exists and defies belief.
Jim Caviezel plays Tim Ballard, a former US government agent whose tenacity is refreshing.
The reality is that there are those with mountains of cash who can live out fantasies so perverse I can’t imagine that mindset. And while Caviezel’s Ballard is the hero, when you see this movie, see if we agree that the dad whose children were abducted is the most inspiring and pitiful character you’ve ever seen.
Pay no attention to the bad publicity. Go see this movie. After you arrive home, shaking and processing, try to forget the line: “God’s children are not for sale.”
To me, “Sound of Freedom” affirmed what I believe. Evil exists.
I also believe, deep in the recesses of my soul, that the folks in the white hats will win.