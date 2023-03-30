Opinion: Free flying in Dunwoody

Man has yearned to fly for centuries. Initial efforts involved hot air balloons and gliders. In fact, in the 1480s Leonardo da Vinci made more than 100 drawings of a flying machine that he never built. He just wanted to show how man could fly. According to NASA, the modern-day helicopter is based on his design.
In 1783, the French Montgolfier brothers invented the first flying hot air balloon. The first passengers were a sheep, rooster and duck. The colorful silk balloon rose 6,000 feet and traveled more than a mile. Soon, the brothers were sending human passengers aloft.
In the mid- to early 1850s, George Cayley, an English engineer, designed many gliders. Later in the century German engineer, Otto Lilienthal studied the flight of birds and wrote a book that the Wright Brothers used as a basis for their designs. Unfortunately, Lilienthal was killed when one of his designs crashed with him aboard. In 1891 Samuel Langley, who was director of the Smithsonian Institute, built a glider with a steam-powered engine. Orville and Wilbur Wright studied these and other early pioneers to develop their “Flier” that they took turns piloting four times on December 17, 1903, thus ushering in all that has come after them.
I mention these early champions of flight to highlight the fact that flying on currents of air is the basis of controlled flight. In this age of rocket ships and jet planes, it is easy to forget how much we owe to those who proved that objects could be suspended in and made to fly freely on currents of air.
A small but dedicated group of enthusiasts are keeping the notion of free flying alive locally. These knowledgeable and very patient individuals, many with technical backgrounds, devote countless hours to making and flying model airplanes that depend on air currents to stay aloft and have great fun in the process. They call themselves the Thermal Thumbers of Metro Atlanta.
Free flight model airplanes have no external controls. The goal of the sport is to achieve the longest flight duration possible by making minute adjustments to the design and trim of the airplanes. Two kinds of free flight airplanes are used, indoor and outdoor. The two types are quite different in appearance, size and weight.
Indoor models are very light, typically weighing no more than a dollar bill or a baby aspirin and fly very slowly. They are powered by special rubber bands, twisted by a device that provides a set number of twists to help assure desired flight characteristics. Too many twists and the plane will hit the ceiling. Typically, the planes are flown in school or church gymnasiums with high ceilings. Competitions are held locally, nationally and internationally every two years. One popular location for world championship competitions is a vast salt mine in Romania noted for its still, cold air and 200-foot-high ceiling.
In early March, members of the Thermal Thumbers gathered in the gymnasium of St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church in Dunwoody with its ultra-high ceiling for a day of practice flights and competition with their delicate balsawood models. Doors must be kept closed and ventilation turned off to “calm air currents,” says Dohrman Crawford, Thermal Thumbers of Atlanta vice president and ex-Viet Nam War forward air controller and retired Delta Airlines pilot He says that a well-designed and adjusted model plane may occasionally fly up to one hour, although most test and practice flights are timed to last just a few minutes.
Outdoor models are usually larger and heavier. They often have engines that shut off soon after launch to help the planes catch the thermal drafts that can carry them to amazing heights. Finding the thermal drafts is one of the challenges of this sport. Different kinds of outdoor models exist each with its own specifications and rules.
Radio controlled model airplanes are also popular outdoors, but they are in a special category and are not considered free flight.
In the U.S., the sport is supervised by the National Free Flight Society. The first national competition was held in 1915.This year the nationals will be held at the University of Idaho June 19-23. The World Air Sports Federation (Fédération Aéronautique Internationale) supervises international competitions.
Newcomers of all ages are always welcome to visit or become involved with the Atlanta area group. For information, contact James Martin, jnnmartin1963@gmail.com.