Opinion: Former Roswell official recalls first roundabout

I would like to comment on Pat Fox’s article of December 8, 2022, regarding roundabouts.

As the Transportation Director for the City of Roswell during that time, I have intimate knowledge of all the details of the Grimes Bridge at Norcross roundabout project.

First, like many others, I am amazed that a decade has passed since we constructed this milestone project. Second, I am grateful to Mr. Fox for highlighting the significance of this project not only for Roswell, but for the surrounding communities as well.

Mr. Fox did not contact me in advance of publishing this article. But he didn’t need to. As usual, Mr. Fox did his homework. I can verify his article is accurate in every detail, except for one small one. The intersection of Grimes Bridge at Norcross was in fact a signalized intersection, not stop controlled. Regardless, it was consistently one of the highest accident locations in Roswell at the time. The need for improvement at this five-legged intersection was obvious. But the idea of improving it at the time using a roundabout was controversial to say the least. Mr. Fox is correct in the fact that the accident rate declined dramatically after the construction of the roundabout.

This article brought back memories for me that are still vivid today. Ms. Smith, Mr. Burroughs, the large trees, contentious public meetings, the struggle to combat fear and emotion with facts and sound engineering. I also remember how we spent a great deal of time and energy educating the public on how roundabouts worked since this was the first one many drivers had ever experienced. In the end, the citizens put their trust in us and the rest is history. I remain grateful to the mayor, the City Council, the city staff, and all the residents and stakeholders who supported this groundbreaking project.

Finally, given the recent controversies surrounding the media, including misinformation and disinformation, I am encouraged that there are still professionals like Mr. Fox who take the time to “journal” significant events in our lives in a balanced, accurate and thought-provoking manner.

— Steve Acenbrak, Former Director, Roswell Department of Transportation