Opinion: Forgotten history of Bethlehem Methodist Cemetery and Church

Bethlehem Cemetery on Clubhouse Drive in Alpharetta’s Windward community of Alpharetta is an example of how a cemetery can become largely forgotten despite its significant historic value. With burials as early as 1828 and records dating back to 1838, according to attorney and local historian Tim Spruell, the cemetery is the final resting place of some of the area’s earliest settlers, some with familiar last names such as Cunningham, McGinnis, Dodd, Nesbitt, Douglas, Pace, Shirley and Tribble. There are at least 74 markers, most of them illegible, and numerous other fieldstone markers without names, and some graves without markers, possibly the graves of slaves. Twenty-six marked graves are those of babies less than 1 year old, and many graves are young children, a testament to the hard life and diseases of the time.
According to Spruell, in 1890 the Bethlehem Methodist Episcopal Church, South (the church’s complete name) reported on their deed. The value of the church and property was estimated at $250, but the deed was “conditional” on remaining a church property. The membership, which had been declining, moved from Bethlehem Church to the newer Ocee Methodist Church in 1920 and was completely dissolved in 1932 meaning that according to the terms of the deed the property would revert to the original owner. Spruell believes the original owner was Cornelius Cauley who had two daughters. One was Judah Ann Cauley Rogers and the other married a Shirley. Since the Ocee Methodist Church was the last to exercise any church function ownership of the property, ownership may be an open question today.
The church, according to research done by Windward resident Betty Cruickshank, now deceased, was one of the oldest in old Milton County. It was one of six churches on the Alpharetta Methodist Church circuit. Some congregations could only afford a preacher once a month, and members rotated between circuit churches on Sundays. Methodist churches of the time were often served by itinerant circuit preachers not only for economic reasons but also because John Wesley (1703-1791), founder of the Methodist church, believed that itinerant preachers were more effective at spreading religion than those who remained with one church.
In 1736, Wesley traveled to Georgia with James Oglethorpe and preached in the Savannah area for almost two years before returning to England.
The cemetery is on land encircled by the 1,500 acres once owned by James Wright Shirley, which is now part of the Windward Community. According to Billy Bates (1926-2021), who spearheaded efforts to preserve North Fulton County cemeteries, James Wright Shirley always insisted on being present when plowing was done near the cemetery because he knew that slaves and Indians were buried there in unmarked graves.
Mobil Land Development purchased the land in 1978. Don Rifenberg, who was vice president of Development Operations for Mobil, managed the construction of the Windward Community. He recalls discovering the cemetery that was unknown and completely overgrown when he was scouting locations for a new road. Fortunately, Don, who has ancestors who fought in the Revolutionary War and Civil War, has a keen sense of history and was determined to save the cemetery. Well, the cemetery was almost unknown. Tim Spruell recalls Halloween hayrides to the cemetery in the mid-1970s for Ocee Methodist Church Sunday School children organized by his great uncle Billy Brooks, a school bus driver and owner of a pick-your-own-crops farm.
After the cemetery closed and families died or moved away due to development, the cemetery was abandoned until Don rediscovered it. From time to time, Boy Scout troops or volunteer groups have had cleanups and performed repairs, but the cemetery currently is basically not cared for like scores of other cemeteries in Georgia.
Betty Cruikshank did extensive research on the Bethlehem Church “which sat on the northeast side of the cemetery.” She described the church: “The parishioners came from the surrounding farmland by buggy, surrey and wagon, tying their horses to the trees. The front door led to a center aisle flanked on each side with rows of handmade wooden benches with slat backs….In one pulpit was the ‘Amen Corner,’ two or three benches placed lengthwise, reserved for the elderly whose sight and hearing might be somewhat impaired.”
Betty reported that during the Great Depression, several families took up residence in the rotting church building before it eventually collapsed and was burned. She believed that it was likely that an earlier church, probably made of logs, sat on the site.
The cemetery is worth a visit by those with a love of history, especially out of the way places with interesting stories to tell.