Opinion: Focus on the simple things to enrich your life

I spent a lot of 2021 learning how to understand my state of mind, the reason I felt certain ways, my control over those feelings, and my attitude in difficult situations.

Life can be hard, and it can feel big and daunting – but we are not powerless. We have complete control over our thoughts, our words and our actions.

No one but you gets to decide what motivates you to get out of bed in the morning.

And for me, that is why 2022 feels different. Not because COVID is going away, our politics are less divisive, or because business is any better – but because I know that I want to spend my time on things that I can control, that make me happy, and that help me to be a better friend, husband, father and boss.

Breathe.

Listen more, talk less. People are good, and funny and loving. Ask them about their lives. Ask them about their parents and their children. Ask them about what they look forward to, their hobbies and their fears. Commiserate with them. We are each other’s greatest allies.

Breathe.

Slow down and take a look around. The world around us is beautiful and fascinating, but you have to be intentional about taking the time to notice. Just the other day, my 4-year-old asked if the stars were the moon’s babies. Bask in that sentiment. See God’s creations through the eyes of a child.

Breathe.

Appreciate small joys. Pro tip – there are no small joys. There is only the degree to which you allow joy to enter your heart. Seek out laughter. Embrace a hug. Return a smile.

Don’t listen to the people who say that everything is terrible and that nothing matters. Life can be hard, but what is important is the ways in which you respond.

2022 will be the year we want it to be, and I say bring it on.