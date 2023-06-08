Opinion: Florence Barnard Boykin, the ‘Mother of Camp Gordon’

Florence Barnard Boykin was given the nickname “Mother of Camp Gordon” during World War I because of her volunteer work at the training camp. The camp was built on 2,000 acres in Chamblee in 1917.
After the gates of Camp Gordon opened September 5, 1917, it was apparent that the social life and morale of soldiers was an important issue. The YMCA and Knights of Columbus had buildings at the camp, inviting soldiers to come there for relaxation and entertainment. The camp also began holding religious ceremonies, singing classes and forming athletic teams.
Florence Boykin recruited women volunteers to welcome soldiers to the YMCA Hostess House and make them feel at home. She also organized entertainment activities each week for the soldiers. Up to 25 activities were held each week. Her volunteers were part of the Woman’s Division of the Young Man’s Christian Association and the Overseas Canteen Service. Prior to Boykin’s involvement, volunteers at the YMCA were men who were too old or not healthy enough to serve during WW I.
Boykin began her efforts soon after Camp Gordon opened, having a special interest because she had two sons serving at that time. An August 11, 1918, article, “YMCA recruits women to run huts and canteens both in France and over there,” in the Atlanta Constitution wrote of Boykin, “A large part of the credit for opening the eyes of Y officials to the possibility of women workers in the camps is due to an Atlanta woman, Mrs. B.M. Boykin.”
Florence Boykin was president of the Atlanta Woman’s Club and used that position to help at Camp Gordon and in her other causes. She served as chairperson of the war savings stamp drive during WW I, recruiting 270 soldiers to sell $1 million in stamps. (Atlanta: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow, by John Hornaday, 1922)
The Atlanta Commission on Training Camp Activities held a meeting in March 1918 to recognize the efforts of various organizations and individuals who worked to help the soldiers of the camp. Florence Boykin was given a wristwatch at the meeting in recognition of her work. (Atlanta Constitution, March 2, 1918, “War workers hold meeting on Friday”)
Boykin had other causes beyond Camp Gordon, including the Anti-Saloon League, Poppy Day, and the anti-tuberculosis league. The Anti-Saloon League was a temperance movement, with a goal of making America dry. One of the ways they hoped to accomplish this was by closing bars and saloons.
She continued to volunteer with the Atlanta Woman’s Club and was elected corresponding secretary of the Georgia State Federation of Women’s Clubs in 1924. Her post-war volunteer work included coordinating a costume musical.
Florence Barnard was born in Georgia in 1874 and married Basil Manly Boykin from Shelby County, Alabama, in 1893. Their son Barnard served overseas in the 327th infantry, 82nd division.
Florence Barnard Boykin and her husband are both buried at Decatur Cemetery in Decatur.