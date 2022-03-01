Opinion: Fire on the mountain!

Ellie the Mini Schnauzer, our resident Chaser of Cats, also loves to chase leaves. Earlier in the season, when the big leaves started falling from that tree in the corner of the yard, she would have a field day chasing them as they drifted to the ground – and the nice thing was that there was a never-ending supply of falling leaves for her to chase. It never got old, for her or for me. It really is a lot of fun to watch a little gray dog chase big, golden leaves.

The only downside of all that is that those leaves don’t evaporate. Eventually they have to be raked up.

Our abundance of leaves gets raked into a big ol’ pile at the back of the yard, where they eventually turn to mulch. It’s a great place to dig worms for fishing, too, so I really don’t mind the effort it takes to keep them corralled.

Decades ago, however, we’d take a different approach to leaf management. We’d rake them up into a big pile and burn them. Those slow-burning leaves filled the area with a smoky aroma that burrowed itself into my olfactory memory and that will always remind me of late fall.

We always had good luck burning leaves. But now and then you hear stories of leaf burning that gets out of hand.

In fact, it happened just a week or so ago up in White County.

The fire started Sunday, Feb. 13, when burning leaves got out of control and started a forest fire on the back side of Tray Mountain northeast of Unicoi State Park in the vicinity of GA 356. Fire crews went to work battling the fire through the night Sunday and into Monday, constructing containment lines and setting backfires from the Unicoi State Park side in an effort to get the fire under control.

“The winds were in our favor,” notes Bill Mish, general manager at Unicoi State Park, which helped to house and feed the firefighting team.

“It really was a pleasure to see how the various agencies worked together,” Bill continues. “They took good care of our park.”

By Monday, Feb. 14, the Forest Service reported that the fire was 50 percent contained. Meanwhile, crews continued working to enhance the containment lines and prevent further spreading of the fire.

Crews also battled the blaze from the air. If you were in the area early last week, you might have spotted a Forest Service helicopter transporting water from the Unicoi State Park lake to help fight the fire’s spread.

By Tuesday, these efforts were clearly paying off. The Forest Service’s Feb. 15 update reported that the fire was 100 percent contained, adding, “Fire crews successfully kept the fire within control lines yesterday and strengthened and improved those lines.” The statement went on to note that crews were focusing on mopping up and on patrolling to find any remaining heat sources that could cause new fire to break out and threaten the containment lines.

A final update from the Forest Service came last Wednesday, Feb. 16, and reported that the fire continued to be 100 percent contained. More good news came in the form of higher humidity and light winds toward week’s end, as well as the rain brought to the area by our latest storm.

What are the impacts of that fire on this popular recreation area? By the time the fire was contained, it had affected some 184 acres. For a time, it led to closure of the Smith Creek Trail (that’s the long the trail which goes from Unicoi State Park to Anna Ruby Falls, not the trail along Smith Creek within the state park) as crews constructed fire lines and set backfires. But with the fire put out, that trail should be open again by the time you read this. For up-to-the-minute info, call the park or check the Forest Service website at fs.usda.gov. Select “Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests” to see the latest alerts and notifications.

When next you hike the Smith Creek Trail, you’ll notice that the landscape uphill from the stretch of the trail near the state park trailhead has changed dramatically. Bill notes that there is a lot of blackened terrain near where the backfires were set. But crews are reseeding the burned-over areas with seeds of native plants. Crews will also be installing water bars (low earth structures designed to minimize erosion) to address erosion concerns as well.

Forest fires, large or small, can be scary. Is there a lesson here? Probably so. Don’t burn leaves when there is a risk of a spreading fire.

And don’t give up on scorched earth. They tell me that burned-over land is a remarkable stage for an explosion of new growth, including wildflowers. I can’t wait to check that out.