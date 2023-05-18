Opinion: Family fun abounds at wildlife festival

Looking for something to do this Saturday, May 20? Then check out the Keeping GA Wild Family Festival at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center near Mansfield, Ga.
No matter what your interest in the outdoors might be, this event promises to be just the thing to get you ready for some outdoor adventure as we move through springtime and into summer. Actives and presentations will focus on Georgia’s wildlife and on conservation as well as on a range of outdoor recreational opportunities, with a special emphasis on getting kids fired up about having fun in the great outdoors.
What kinds of adventure await you? There will be opportunities to try archery, fishing and shooting sports — or, for some out-of-this-world excitement, you can enjoy a bit of solar (as in sun) viewing with members of the Charlie Elliott Astronomy Club. There will also be a variety of outdoor exhibits, plus wild animal presentations, arts and crafts and even prizes.
Sponsors of this event include the Georgia Wildlife Federation, Fellowship of Christian Athletes Outdoors, National Wild Turkey Federation, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
While visiting the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center, be sure to check out the site’s museum too. It’s definitely worth the time.
This event runs from 9 a.m. till 2 p.m., rain or shine, and admission is free. While the food lasts, you can even enjoy a free hotdog lunch.
I’m glad to see family-oriented outdoor events such as this one. They are a great way for folks to discover just how enjoyable outdoor recreation can be, whether as a family activity or as an individual pursuit. I’ve had the pleasure of volunteering to help with many similar events over the years, and it is always a thrill to see a young person’s eyes light up as he or she begins to realize how much fun and excitement is waiting there in the great outdoors.
The Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center is located near Mansfield, Ga., and is easy to get to. Take I-20 East from Atlanta to Exit 98. Then travel south on Highway 11, go through Mansfield and continue 3 miles south to the Center’s entrance at Marben Farm Road on the left. Then follow the signs to the Discovery Area.