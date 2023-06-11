Opinion: Exploring the source of road names along Winters Chapel Road

The story of Jeremiah Winter, who came to the area in the late 1860s and saw the need for a church has been shared in this column before. Winters Chapel Methodist Church began in a grove, and then Winter decided they could cut logs from the property, “have them sawed and hull us up a church.” The church and road are named for him. (winterschapel.org)
Next door to the church is Jones Mill Road. The road stops and picks up again until it comes to a dead end into Jones Mill Court. Jones Mill continues on the other side of Highway 141 where Peachtree Corners Circle becomes Jones Mill Road.
Ralph Glaze shared his memories of the beginnings of Lockridge Forest subdivision in a 2017 video recording with Dunwoody Preservation Trust. Lockridge Forest is the neighborhood where he lives, but he grew up in the area long before subdivisions were built. Part of the neighborhood is in DeKalb County and part is in Gwinnett County.
Glaze recalls that a man named Lockridge bought the land to develop from brothers Pink Womack and W. Y. (Young) Womack. Some of the street names came to be directly attributed to the Womack family. There is a Womack Road and Womack Court.
There is also a Womack Drive off Winter’s Chapel Road, further toward where Winter’s Chapel Road meets Highway 141.
One of Pink Womack’s children was Geraldine, and Geraldine Court is named for her. She married Buck Kinnard, and Kinnard Drive was named for him.
Glaze recalls two sawmills along Winters Chapel Road, one just south of the entrance to Winters Chapel United Methodist Church and cemetery and the other farther north, at the entrance of Lockridge Forest today. The sawmills were still there in the 1940s and 1950s.
One sawmill was owned by Mr. Tanner from Stone Mountain, who leased the land from Pink Womack. Perhaps one of the mills was owned by someone named Jones at some point, leading to the name Jones Mill Road.
Glaze’s father Herman Glaze had a store at the corner of Peeler Road and Winters Chapel Road. Herman Glaze bought land from W.Y. Womack, Pink Womack, and Ida Morgan, accumulating about 100 acres at one point. The land purchased from Ida Morgan was where the store was built and is today the location of Auto Zone. Glaze Road is located off Peeler Road.
Glaze believes the Womacks along Winters Chapel Road were third or fourth cousins to the Womacks who owned land at Tilly Mill Road and Womack Road, where Georgia State University Dunwoody campus to today.
As to the other names in Lockridge Forest, such as Arrie Way, Abby Court, Tilton Lane, and Sumac Court, I do not know how they fit into the picture yet. Perhaps they are family names, but a search on ancestry.com did not provide evidence. The first thing that comes to mind when I see the word sumac is the plant, but if I discover an individual named Sumac in the families of these former landowners, I’ll let you know.