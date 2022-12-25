Opinion: Exceeding expectations in 2022, Milton sees bright future

This time last year, I was just beginning my role as Mayor and eager to get to work. Fortunately, years of outstanding leadership and dedication from our elected officials, staff, appointees on our many committees, boards and commissions, and finally, our involved and supportive community members, positioned us well for success this past year.
Even then, 2022 exceeded my expectations. Given the excellence I’ve seen, our team’s quality, and our citizens’ tremendous support, I have every reason to believe Milton will continue to set the example for others to follow.
Some of this momentum is more obvious. Within nine months, our Parks and Recreation Department opened the Community Center and first natural trail at Milton City Park and Preserve, unveiled the popular Freemanville at Birmingham pasture-like greenspace, completed equestrian-friendly improvements at Birmingham Park, and had athletes enjoying Legacy Park’s multi-sport turf fields. Plus, people packed city events from Earth Day to Pancakes with Santa – and, of course, Crabapple Fest – with record attendance.
Yet less visible actions are important, too. The city laid the groundwork to expand its park-space with a property purchase off Bethany Way and others in the works. There are more Parks and Rec programs than ever, some exclusive to Milton (like upcoming arts classes) while others (like softball) come thanks to a no-cost MOU with Alpharetta. With all this going on, no wonder Milton’s Parks and Recreation was the reigning District 7 Agency of the Year.
You see similarly community-focused, diligent, well-planned efforts in all city departments (and, in many cases, spanning departments). The Local Road Safety Plan – aimed at improving Milton’s transportation network for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians through engineering, education, and enforcement – came together thanks to our Public Works, Police and Communications teams as well as citizens involved at every turn.
Such a community-first approach is the Milton Way. Fire CARES bridges the gap between emergency care and everyday health care needs with firefighters are out every day doing house visits, leading vaccine clinics, conducting medical assessments, and more. Another Fire initiative, Milton Community Connect, lets residents and business owners share life- and property-saving information so firefighters can respond more effectively to emergencies.
Examples of excellence abound. Plant! Milton – our Arborist-led initiative encouraging tree planting, education, and care – recently earned the Georgia Tree Council’s Outstanding New Initiative Grand Award. Our sustainability efforts kicked into overdrive with Milton earning its first Silver Green Communities distinction, being among six Georgia cities certified as a Community Wildlife Habitat, and making inroads in adopting a sound, citizen-minded trash and recycling strategy. The Trails Advisory Committee also formed to guide City leaders on upgrading walking, biking, PTV and equestrian experiences.
This is all a fraction of what Milton’s government accomplished in 2022. And this new year, I foresee more of the same. We’ll open a rebuilt Fire Station 42. We should culminate work to institute Urban Growth Boundaries, adopt a Unified Development Code, and craft a concept plan for the District at Mayfield. And with downtown Crabapple’s buildout nearly complete, we’ll focus in 2023 on promoting quality, vibrancy and a uniquely Milton feel for the Highway 9/Deerfield area.
Some of what’s to come is already in the works; and other opportunities will emerge to enhance our collective quality of life. And in everything we do, we’ll never lose sight of what makes Milton special and why we fell in love with this city in the first place.