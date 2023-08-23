Opinion: Escape into nature on the Big Creek Greenway

I am a nature lover, and every morning I begin my day by observing what bushes and perennials are flowering and what has finished flowering in my backyard garden. If time permits, especially on weekends, I hike with a friend and my golden retriever, Snowball, in the north Georgia mountains or load up my bike and head to the Big Creek Greenway.
The Big Creek Greenway is a north Atlanta treasure! The path runs through Fulton and Forsyth Counties providing free access to 26 miles of walking, running, skating and biking. The Greenway paths are 12 feet wide and are constructed of concrete and wooden boardwalks. The path meanders through woodlands, with views of the Big Creek and the wetlands created by the Big Creek floodplain. Another benefit of this off-road trail is that it provides safe passage because you can ride your bike or walk without worrying about or dodging vehicular traffic!
The Alpharetta section of the Big Creek Greenway extends from the Union Hill Road Skate Park south to Mansell Road, near the North Point Mall. Future plans are to complete the last phase of the Greenway from Union Hill Road in Alpharetta to Union Hill in Forsyth County. The Greenway is currently 26 miles long, with 16 miles in Forsyth County and 10 miles in Alpharetta. For more outdoor adventures you can take the 7.6-mile trail from Roswell to Mansell Road or mountain bike in Roswell on the 6.8-mile cross country, mountain bike path with opportunities for dirt jumping and pump tracking.
Parts of this popular escape have been closed, but I am happy to report the two closed areas in Forsyth County are now open. The Greenway from Halcyon to Union Hill Road was closed for reconstruction from late 2020 to March 22, 2022. The 1 mile from Union Hill to Fowler Park was closed from May 20, 2020 and just opened three months ago, on April 1. Both of these sections of the trail were totally reconstructed with all new wooden boardwalks and railings and bridges, one of which crosses under Ga. 400. In my opinion, the section from Union Hill to Fowler Park is the most scenic portion of the trail because is not impacted by residential or commercial buildings. The 16-mile Forsyth Big Creek Greenway has parking and restrooms available at the following locations: Halcyon, 6265 Cortland Walk; Union Hill, 5259 Union Hill Road; Fowler Park, 4110 Carolene Way; Bethelview, 5120 Bethelview Road; and Sawnee Mountain Preserve, 4075 Spot Road.
The Greenway is open from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. March through October and from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. November through February.
The recent improvements were essential because much of the Greenway is in a Big Creek floodplain, and the standing water creates a swamp-like environment in some areas. These conditions contributed to the decay of much of the Greenway’s boardwalks in Forsyth County. The trail also was and is currently impacted by the construction of a new McGinnis Ferry Road exit/entrance off of Ga. 400. The construction of the new McGinnis Ferry ramps began on Oct. 4, 2021. The highway project is expected to be completed by the spring of 2024.
This construction introduced additional surface water and several trees that were long-term residents of the forest and were contently growing on dry land could not adapt to newly created wetlands. When the roots of trees are surrounded by water, the roots can no longer obtain oxygen needed for cellular respiration and in a short time, the tree dies from the inability to metabolize the nutrients needed for survival. Sadly, the result was many dead trees, often breaking at the soil line. As they fell to their death, some careened into the newly constructed Greenway, thus requiring yet another reconstruction project and a delay in the opening of the Halcyon to Union Hill portion of the Greenway.
If you are looking for nature therapy and an opportunity to enjoy the sights and sounds of birds, the rustle of trees, wildflowers and an occasional deer, I recommend a trip to the newly improved Big Creek Greenway.
Happy Gardening!