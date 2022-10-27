Opinion: Entrepreneur Jake Hughes was quite a fellow

Every time I drive by The Silos pocket park in Alpharetta I think of Jake Hughes, and I wish I had known him. Successful entrepreneur, farmer and friend to all, Jake was the definition of an overachiever.
Jacob William Hughes (1898-1987) was one of 13 children raised on a cotton farm in Neeces, South Carolina. He was a natural born businessman. In his mid-20s, he decided that the future was in transportation. He borrowed seed capital from the local bank and bought a used eight-seat Buick with a luggage rack on top. He painted “Bus” on the sides and launched his first real business, hauling passengers from Columbia to Charleston, SC. Later in 1933, he and friend Lon Shipman (1900-1988) joined forces with a small bus line and founded Southeastern Stages. To this day, the company provides scheduled and charter motor coach services throughout the Southeast. Jake’s son Bill worked his way up in the company and served as CEO until 2020 when he retired. He is currently chairman emeritus.
The founders weathered the Great Depression and moved operations to Atlanta in the late 1930s. During World War II, the company made a lot of money transporting soldiers around the state. But Jake and Lon had farming in their blood, and both bought farmland. Lon bought 60 acres in Sandy Springs and became a weekend farmer. Jake began accumulating land in old Milton County, eventually more than 1,000 acres. Jake’s brother C. A. Hughes managed the farm while Jake continued to live in Buckhead. On weekends, he would come up to his farm from Buckhead and cut hay where the North Farm subdivision is today.
Never one to sit still, Jake started several farm-related businesses. Toward the end of WWII, he established the Jake Hughes Hereford Farm and began buying Hereford cattle by bidding on the best cattle specimens at cattle auctions. In March 1945, the Atlanta Constitution commenting on “the new and budding” Hereford industry, reported that at one auction where 45 of the finest cattle in the state were sold, Jake bought one of the two top specimens Clybel Princess 1st for $1,500. The following month, he sold a Hereford, Millie Domino III, for the top price of $1,300 at an auction where 75 Herefords were sold. Sometimes he would have as many as 100 Herefords on his farm.
Next, Jake went into the dairy business with Holstein cows, known for their high milk production. They were the only breed that could make money, according to Roy Rusk (1916-2012) who worked for Jake for many years. Jake hired numerous workers for that labor intensive business. In 1950, he built the three silos that constitute the pocket park where field crops such as corn and grains were ground up and stored until they fermented into animal feed. His large dairy barn was just north of the silos.
Jake stopped using the silos in 1967 when he switched from dairy cows to Black Angus and pure French Charolais cattle. They ate hay rather than silage and could take advantage of Jake’s abundant grazing acreage. Jake once sold a Charolais bull named Alabama Designee for $100,000, says C. V. Dinsmore, a land and commercial real estate specialist who enjoyed a number of business relations with Jake.
Jake’s next business, which he operated for several years, was egg production. He had some large chicken houses and sold his eggs all over the country.
Then came the business of registered American Quarter Horses. Jake built a large circular arena where he auctioned off high-quality animals to buyers from all over the world. He operated the business for about 10 years in the 1950s and ’60s and had as many as 30 horses at any given time. C. V. Dinsmore recalls that Jake had two award winning champions, Captain Joker and Jake’s a Million. Jake called his business the Jake Hughes Quarter Horse Farm.
From 1953 to 1973, Jake and Roy Rusk operated the Crabapple Sausage Company producing 1,500 to 3,000 pounds of sausage a day which they sold to the public at the sausage making facility and to grocery stores all over Georgia.
Jake loved to play the stock market and read the Wall Street Journal every day.
When Jake was in his 70s he sold off parcels of his holdings to developers. Neighborhoods such as North Farm, Saddle Creek and the Kroger shopping center in Crabapple were built on his land.
Jake Hughes was a caring and gracious man with a Midas touch who always sought the very best of the best and who left his mark in many ways in North Fulton.