Opinion: Enjoying bluebirds and helping them prosper

A bird that I enjoy and would enjoy seeing more often is the Eastern Bluebird. Although they remain in Georgia year-round, I rarely see them during the winter months. On Jan. 29, I was thrilled to see a bluebird for the first time in 2023. These beautiful birds with a blue head and wings and an orange breast, are a standout, and seeing one is always a memorable experience.

Bluebirds enjoy a diet of insects and fruit and will periodically appear at my suet baskets. I tried to attract them with mealworms last year without success. I have also added three bluebird boxes to the trees that border the divide between the grass-covered portion of my yard and the pine forest behind it because they like an open area in front of them and a forest behind them.

Bluebirds prefer open cavities in trees but will occupy a nesting box if a tree cavity cannot be found. Place the bluebird box near the forest edge and leave it up all year. Bluebirds will use them for shelter in the cold winter months. If you purchase or build a bluebird box, make sure it has a door that can be opened for cleaning. Add a metal guard to surround and protect the circular front opening from predators who often try to chew their way into the nest.

For instructions on building a bluebird nesting box, please consult the following website: gadnr.org/out-my-backdoor-whats-best-bluebird-box-design

Here are interesting facts about Eastern Bluebirds:

Scientific name: Sialia sialis.

They are approximately 7 inches in length.

The female builds the nest and incubates the eggs.

The female lays 4-5 pale blue eggs without markings.

The male helps the female feed the young.

Their main food is insects and fruit.

Lifespan: 6-10 years.

They live year-round in Georgia.

Happy gardening!