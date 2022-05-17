Opinion: Earl Mansell - a man of his time

Earl Mansell (1910-2002) was no ordinary farmer. Sure, he raised cotton, corn and a lot of other crops. He had cows, chickens, hogs and some mules like most folks around here, but he also had an astute business mind and was a tough negotiator when the need arose. He and his wife Lillian Shirley Mansell (1911-2002) were a perfect team. Earl tended to the crops, fruit trees, animals, equipment and did business deals. Lillian also worked in the fields, was an accomplished cook and could put just about any crop from the summer bounty into a Mason jar. They were a power-couple in their time.

Earl was born and raised in a Victorian farmhouse built in 1910 by his father Robert Henry Mansell for his wife Maude Dorris Mansell and their five children on his 700-acre farm on Highway 9 (then Highway 19). Circa 1948, Robert and Maude divided the land among their children, and Earl and Lillian moved into the house on Mansell Road. The farm eventually totaled 180 acres plus additional acreage Earl rented from local farmers Claude Ingram, Turner Perkins and Jason Mathews. Years later, in 1981, the main portion of the farm on Mansell Road was sold to furniture manufacturer Herman Miller, while Earl retained his other property on Highway 9. The farmhouse was moved to Wills Park where the Mansell House serves as the headquarters of the Alpharetta and Old Milton County Historical Society and as a special event facility. Today, the old farm property is home to a Hennessy Porsche dealership. The Mansell name is on numerous roads, developments, and buildings today thanks to Earl’s negotiating skills and the high respect people had for him.

Earl attended a one-room multi-grade school near the Greenlawn Cemetery in Roswell but did not finish high-school because he had too many responsibilities on the family farm. According to son Barry, Earl was a successful farmer with a gift for mathematics, but his real talent was property.

“He had a better idea than anyone else who might want a piece of property and what he could do with it.”

According to Barry, Earl was one of the first property owners in the area to price his property on Highway 9 by the front foot, not its acreage. He was one of the first in North Fulton to use a 1031 exchange of property to defer taxes. (The Internal Revenue Code, Section 1031, allows “like-kind” real property exchange for tax deferral purposes). Earl bought and sold numerous properties in his lifetime.

Lillian was born to James Wright Shirley and Dora Strickland Shirley and was raised on a farm with nine siblings where Lake Windward in Alpharetta is today. She was described as strong, upright and tender. She did not hesitate to disagree with Earl who had strong views about what was wrong with the world. Lillian attended A&M High School in Monroe, the closest to home. She went on to obtain a degree in education from Young Harris College and began teaching at Warsaw School in Johns Creek, then at a school in Webb, Georgia, and finally at Northwestern Elementary School in Crabapple. She rented a room in the Queen Ann style house in downtown Crabapple that today houses Indigo Home and Design. She stopped teaching in 1935 when she and Earl were married because married women at that time were not allowed to teach.

Earl and Lillian had four sons, Bob, a retired professor of soil physics at the University of Florida; Barry, a retired executive with Bell South; Mark, owner of Mansell Home and Garden Center for 18 years, now deceased; and Denny, a special needs person, now deceased. The family was very active in the Lebanon Baptist Church in Roswell which dates back to 1836.

The main cash crop throughout the years was cotton which Earl raised on 20 acres through good times and bad. Not even the boll weevil stopped him. He reaped two or two and a-half bales per acre from the 1930s to the early 1960s, stopping only when he could not hire people to pick the crop. He hired five or six high school boys to cut, bale and store hay every summer, and he had one tenant farmer family throughout his farming career. Earl paid his tenants fairly, but they, like everyone else on the farm worked hard six days a week, with time off only on Sunday mornings to go to church.

The Mansells represented the right way to live: honesty, hard work and respect for one’s neighbors.