Opinion: Dunwoody will continue effort to promote community space

Fifteen years ago, the City of Dunwoody was an idea not yet approved by voters. The founders had police, planning, paving, and parks as priorities. In the 14 years since voters approved the City, much has been accomplished. We have established a premier police department, paved more than 70% of road miles, and created comprehensive land use, transportation, and parks plans that reflect the values and needs of our community.
We have also successfully:
- Recruited top national, regional, and local businesses to Dunwoody
- Permitted more than a billion dollars of new construction
- Enhanced our existing parks with an amphitheater, new athletic fields, and new playgrounds
- Acquired greenspace for new parks
- Built more than 75,000 feet of sidewalks
- Created the Dunwoody Trailway
- Improved intersections
- Started a recreation program
- And more
Initially, upon the city’s founding, the anticipated level of services was far less than what we deliver today. Dunwoody has the lowest aggregate tax rate in the county while we provide a high level of services. In 2022, we hosted a series of meetings and conversations about city finances and will continue these discussions in 2023, focusing on revenue, city services and capital needs.
Public safety is our number one priority. Over the last two years, we have raised police salaries more than 20 percent. We offer the best benefits in the state, including education reimbursement and an $800-a-month housing stipend if an officer lives in Dunwoody. Ambulance response times are still problematic, and we are working with DeKalb on a solution. I am connecting with Mayors across the state, and we are working with our legislators to look at current state EMS regulations. These regulations may not be the cause of the challenges, but they certainly are a hindrance to a solution.
Dunwoody residents have been asking for more vibrant areas to gather, and we are working with property owners to create spaces that allow for movement, socializing and lingering longer. I am looking forward to more shared community experiences and a defined sense of place. The Dunwoody Art Commission has approved more than 20 public art pieces. Our newest project, Green Light Art, is brightening corners throughout the City.
We anticipate billions of dollars of investment in Dunwoody in the coming decade. Ashford Lane, Campus 244 and High Street will be completed in the next few years. We spent much of 2022 looking at what the next 20 years might hold for Perimeter Center and will release our Edge City 2.0 plan in early 2023. This will be a blueprint for strategic growth in the Perimeter Center district that prioritizes greenspace, connectivity and mobility.
As we look towards the next decade, I am thrilled to share that Create Dunwoody, a partnership between the City, Discover Dunwoody, and the Perimeter Center Improvement District, has been established. Create Dunwoody will focus on economic vitality, events, and the arts by partnering with local businesses and other organizations. Their goal is to improve the quality of life for all who live, work, visit and play in Dunwoody.
We have so much going for us in Dunwoody, and I am grateful for our Council’s leadership, our staff’s hard work, and our residents’ support. I am optimistic about our City’s future and believe that we are well-situated to continue to progress and thrive.