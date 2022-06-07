Opinion: Dunwoody tax hike goes against Republican principles

In response to your article "Dunwoody Weighs Tax Hike" I would like to make four points:
1. Raising taxes used to be limited to Democrats, and though they still lead that charge, Republican politicians now go along to get along and generally endorse big government.
2. What would happen if the law required these politicians to have a balanced budget every year? Would they raise taxes every year or would they cut back on spending?
3. God forbid they should cut back their spending, it would be un-politician like! In the past year my grocery bill has doubled, gas has gone up exponentially, inflation is at its highest in 40 years. Maybe those on salary should tell their bosses they cannot continue their current lifestyle without a raise and those of us who work on commission should tell our bosses we need a higher percentage of their business. Surely they would understand!
4. This used to be a country of the people, by the people, for the people. It has become a country of the politicians, by the politicians (or is it buy the politicians), for the politicians. I think I speak for the majority of Americans when I say “No More!” Politicians leave us alone, you have done enough damage to our towns, cities and country!
— Charles Click, Dunwoody
Editor's Note: State law mandates that every local government must adopt and operate under a balanced budget, though revenues may come from reserve funds. In Dunwoody's approved 2022 budget, the city accounts for $25.8 million in revenue, $26.9 million in expenditures and $2.4 million from reserves.