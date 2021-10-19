Opinion: Dunwoody Fine Art Association celebrates Arts and Culture Month

The Dunwoody Fine Art Association of 80 local artists is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month with two special events as part of the City of Dunwoody’s Arts and Culture month.

The Dunwoody Nature Center and the Dunwoody Fine Art Association are collaborating again to bring an online artist’s market to our community. Opened on Oct. 1, just in time for Dunwoody Arts & Culture Month, the market runs through the end of the year. From beautiful landscapes to florals and abstracts, there’s a style and piece for every art lover.

The benefit of shopping locally is that your purchase supports local artists and the Nature Center’s mission of sharing a love of nature. Last year, this partnership raised over $1,000 for the Nature Center, as a portion of the sale of each piece went to the DNC, as it will again in 2021.

Priced from $50-$300, more than 250 gorgeous pieces from 28 local artists are available in the online market. From a showcase piece for your home to an unforgettable holiday gift, the possibilities are endless. You can support the Nature Center and local artists by shopping at etsy.com/shop/DunwoodyNatureArtMkt.

For those who would like to shop live and in person, The Dunwoody Fine Art Association will have a special pop-up gallery in the Shops of Dunwoody at 5484 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Suite B-21 near Breadwinner Café. You’ll find a full range of styles, sizes and prices in this great opportunity to buy original art and shop local. The gallery will also showcase Dunwoody High School honors art students’ artwork, so please stop by on Oct. 28 to 30 from 11:00 to 8:00 and 11:00 to 5:00 on Oct. 31.

When you consider the daily news we see about supply chain issues and delayed shipping, it’s easy to see the online market and the pop-up gallery as a solution to the problem. I’m sure that you heard the nightmare stories from last year’s Holiday season — Christmas pajamas and toys showing up in January if at all. This is an opportunity to avoid the hassle and support the community at the same time.

I’ve already surfed the online market in search of a piece for my kitchen, which I’ve been in the throes of remodeling for months. It seems my cabinet doors are lost in space — or somewhere in the supply chain. Perhaps my remodeling nightmare is a sign that we should all go forth and shop local!