Opinion: Dunwoody Diorama records city’s history on preserved tree trunk

Dunwoody Preservation Trust will unveil a stunning piece of public art this spring which will tell the community’s history, the Dunwoody Diorama. The Diorama is a 19-foot-long wood sculpture carved in relief from the trunk of a red oak tree. Jim and Melanie Williams, past presidents of DPT and long-time residents of Dunwoody, have led the concept and funding of the project.
The 100-year-old tree was once part of the landscape of Donaldson-Bannister Farm, located in front of the circa 1870 home at 4831 Chamblee Dunwoody Road. When the city determined the tree was dead and needed to be cut down, Melanie Williams had the idea to have the base of the tree carved where it was. However, an arborist determined the oak tree was not stable and had to be removed.
Chamblee sculptor Tom Williams suggested the tree be cut into thick slabs which could be cured and used to create a linear carving. In January 2020, the process began with the slabs drying outside and then in a kiln. The COVID pandemic slowed the progress of the project but planning continued.
Members of Dunwoody Preservation Trust along with Tom Williams met to discuss the details of the carving, working to incorporate as many aspects of the history as possible. Williams sketched several versions of the planned carving, working with local historians, non-profit organizations, the City of Dunwoody and other experts. He began carving soon after the final sketch was approved in early 2022.
The Diorama begins with the indigenous people who lived in the area 8,000 years ago and continues through every stage of the community’s growth, including Dunwoody today. The carving includes iconic Dunwoody history. Images of the Roswell Railroad engine Buck, Carey Spruill and his mule Shorty, the early Dunwoody school, Thompson’s store, Cheek-Spruill House and Donaldson-Bannister Farm are included, just to name a few.
The Dunwoody Diorama will be completed, mounted and secured under the roof of the new barn, on the Chamblee Dunwoody Road-side of Donaldson-Bannister Farm. It will be available for viewing whenever the city park and farm is open, 7 a.m. until sundown each day.
DPT is planning guided tours, brochures and a series of children’s books to tell the stories of the Dunwoody Diorama. They also plan to incorporate QR codes for self-guided tours and the use of augmented reality software to bring elements of the Diorama to life. DPT is planning a regional history museum, and the Diorama is an important component of the plan.
Jim and Melanie Williams have dedicated countless hours to their vision of the Dunwoody Diorama. “This extraordinary and unique work of art will be an important educational tool and will be enjoyed by all for generations.”
The craftsmanship of wood sculptor Tom Williams has made that vision come to life.
Private donations from members of the community and local non-profits have funded the Dunwoody Diorama project. Contact Noelle Ross, executive director DPT to contribute to this project at noelle@dunwoodypt.org or 770-668-0401 or visit the website, dunwoodypreservationtrust.org/dunwoody-diorama/.