Opinion: Dunwoody City Council has no business taking church acreage

As a resident of Dunwoody and member of First Baptist Church, I am writing to express my opposition to the proposed City Council’s presumptive action of taking by eminent domain, the 5+ acres of property owned by First Baptist of Atlanta on the north side of Peachford Drive.
FBA is growing rapidly as COVID declines, with plans for an expansive redevelopment of its entire property, including plans to fully utilize the 5 acres in due course. Otherwise, why would FBA have declined on several recent occasions to sell the property for approximately $1 million per acre? Even if the property is not utilized there is no rational justification for the city to take this inexplicable action.
There are multiple additional points to be made supporting denial of this eminent domain action by the Dunwoody Council. These will be addressed in full prior to and at the June 13th council meeting.
— Victor Wintermantel, Dunwoody