Opinion: Dunwoody 1976; Fourth of July fun and a parade begins

Early Fourth of July celebrations in Dunwoody usually consisted of simple events that were typical for a farming community.

Sue Kirby Jameson, who came to Dunwoody in 1914, recalled that the Dunwoody Improvement Club planned early Fourth of July festivities. Her father Tolleson Kirby and others in the club planned sack races, track events and a backwards race for girls. There was also a greased pig chase and greased pole climb. The day ended with fireworks.

According to Jameson, the event took place “between Burnham’s Store and the old post office, in front of the public well, near Dr. Puckett’s Store and Spruill blacksmith shop.” In today’s Dunwoody, that would be in the triangle of Nandina Lane, Chamblee Dunwoody Road and Mount Vernon Road.

Picking blackberries, blackberry pie, and blackberry jelly were part of Horace Long’s July 4th memories. Ken Anderson recalls a hayride from Dunwoody to Chastain Park in a wagon filled with not only hay, but watermelons as well.

Frank and Hortense Smith lived at Donaldson-Bannister Farm from 1956 until 1974 with their two children. They spent each Fourth of July painting the picket fence around their home and pastures and having a picnic under a large oak tree.

To celebrate the bicentennial in 1976, Gerry Spruill and other members of the Dunwoody Woman’s Club planned the first Dunwoody Fourth of July parade. The parade began at Georgetown Shopping Center on Chamblee Dunwoody Road and ended at Dunwoody Village.

The Grand Marshals were Cecil Day and Mike Tilleman. Honorary Grand Marshall was 88-year-old Effie Spruill Carpenter. Her Spruill and Copeland ancestors, and the Carpenter family she married into were all early settlers of Dunwoody.

Music was provided by the Chamblee High School Band and the North DeKalb Volunteer Bicentennial High School Band, which consisted of band members from various north Atlanta high schools.

The parade was an annual tradition into the early 1980s, led by the Dunwoody Woman’s Club. It discontinued for a few years, returning in 1991 under the leadership of Bill Robinson and Joyce Amacher. Many volunteers and the support and sponsorship of the Dunwoody Homeowner’s Association made it all possible.

The parade of 1991 honored all veterans, with U. S. Army Major Jarred Ogden, a Gulf War Veteran as Grand Marshal. The parade route that year was the same one that is still followed.

For many years, Pam Tallmadge chaired the parade. Her enthusiasm and love for the parade is contagious. This year, the parade is chaired by Penny Forman and Matt Webber, with a theme of “Parade of Stars.” Pam Tallmadge will be Grand Marshal.

Co-chair Forman describes the much-anticipated event.

“The 2022 parade will have well over 100 entries including some fan favorites like the 116th Army Band, the Echo Hill Horse Riders, the Lawn Chair Drill team, and many floats, decorated cars, and our local officials. It’s going to be another fun parade for our wonderful community.”