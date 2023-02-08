Opinion: Do you prefer to read a standalone novel or a series?

I’m an avid reader and can’t say that I have a preference, but I hear that many folks do. When I was a new cozy mystery author, I was advised that cozy fans were series addicts and wouldn’t pick up Book I unless they knew several more books were available in the series. Me? I’ll happily grab any book whose description appeals to me.
As for reading a series, when I find one I like, I don’t binge-read it. Instead, I space out the books and return to the series time and time again. Perhaps I find that easy to do because years ago, many authors only put out one book a year, so I’m accustomed to waiting. Whatever the reason, there are several series that I follow, and I’ll be hugely disappointed when they run out.
Clare Ferguson/Russ Van Alstyne series
by Julia Spencer-Fleming
I discovered this series last year and Book I, “In the Bleak Midwinter,” in the library. A reading friend lent me several more, and they sat on my bookshelf for me to pick up whenever the mood struck. I’m not sure what happened, but when I picked up Book VI a few weeks ago, I couldn’t stop there. I turned the last page and moved on to Book VII, the last on my bookshelf. Before I knew it, I’d ordered Book VIII from the library, and I’m now eagerly awaiting the arrival of the email that says, “Come by to get Book IX,” the last one in the series. I’ve got my fingers crossed that there are more coming.
Clare Ferguson is an Episcopal priest and Russ Van Alstyne is the sheriff in Millers Kill, NY, where the books take place. The mysteries are well-plotted and intriguing, but I read the novels more for the evolving relationships in small-town America than for anything else.
Though I’ll tell you that you can pick up anywhere in the series I write, this is one series I strongly recommend you start from the beginning. You just don't want to miss any of the twists and turns and witty conversations among the cast of characters. Warning: If you start somewhere in the middle, you will find yourself searching for Book One soon after!
“The Woman in the Library”
This mystery is a standalone novel. What a fascinating story within a story. Four people are sitting at a library table in Boston when they hear a scream. What transpires from there is one story, a mystery as to who screamed and why. Is someone hurt? Was someone killed? If someone was killed, whodunit?
And then there's the other story--that of an author sharing bits of her book with a beta reader, perhaps a fan, who gives her feedback. That concerns the relationship that develops between them--long distance.
I was intrigued by both and was especially hooked on the tale of the library foursome because one of them is an aspiring writer who uses her new-found friends as characters in her book. She has a neighbor who is also a writer, and I was struck by his opinion that all stories are romances at heart--though I disagree with that premise. To me, all stories are mysteries at heart--perhaps not about murders or crimes but instead the mystery of relationships--friends, family, and co-workers. It's always a mystery as to how those relationships will turn out.
The author built interesting backstories for the characters, and I couldn't put the book down until I knew whodunit and why. As the story unwound, I suspected all four from the library as well as the neighbor. I predict you'll be as surprised as I was.
If you’re looking for a mystery to while away the winter hours, either a series or a singleton, I suggest you try one of these.
PS. Are you in a book club? If so, I’d be happy to visit and talk about my series.