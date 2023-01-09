Opinion: Discovering new authors is always a treat

It’s been a good week for reading — two authors I haven’t tried before and two strong heroines I want to get to know better.
First up is Ashley Weaver’s Electra McDonnell series. It’s not often that I spend time during the day reading, but when I discovered this new-to-me British mystery series, I found myself reading a few pages every chance I had. The heroine is enchanting; the plot is clever, and the story is set in England. I couldn’t ask for more.
“A Peculiar Combination”
It's London during WWII, and Electra McDonnell is an intelligent, witty, savvy woman who holds her own with the men who want to treat her like – well – like a woman who needs protecting, a woman who may not "understand" what's going on. Wrong! She won't stand for it. She's feisty, speaks her mind and never fails to surprise the men in charge with her intelligence and resourcefulness.
Described as a “delightful mystery filled with spies, murder, romance, and wit,” it was a book I couldn’t put down. Read it for the intrigue, for the hints of romance, and for the humor sprinkled throughout. Though the mystery is satisfactorily solved by the end of the book, you'll be eager to dive into Book II in the series to see how the relationships evolve and what fresh assignment Major Ramsey will involve Electra in. I've already added "The Key to Deceit" to my TBR list.
Checking to see what else the author had written led me to her seven-book Amory Ames series set in 1930s England. This review of “Murder at Brightwell,” shortlisted for an Edgar award, tells me that I’ve stumbled on yet another author who will rank up there with my favorites:
“Lovers of Agatha Christie and Jacqueline Winspear will enjoy this elegant murder mystery set on holiday at the English seaside. What starts out as a lark, intended to make Amory Ames's misbehaving-but-oh-so-delicious husband jealous, turns into a dangerous and deadly game of whodunit for Amory and her friends. Love, jealousy, and revenge are tangled together in this smart and sophisticated British mystery reminiscent of the genre's golden age.” ― October 2014 Library Reads List
This next book isn’t set in England, my favorite locale, but it too has a strong heroine who can take care of herself. I found it through one of the several Facebook readers’ groups I belong to.
“Flipped for Murder”
What an entertaining mystery! Dare I say tasty? This book checks all my boxes. The plucky heroine, Robbie, is an accomplished chef who opens a restaurant in small-town South Lick, Indiana. Stir in the vivid descriptions of the countryside, the food, and the characters, and you have a delectable read.
Okay, I'm going with foodie descriptions, here. The cherry on top, for me, is the fact that Robbie is an avid cyclist, as I was in my younger days. I've already downloaded book two in the series, and I'm looking forward to getting to know Robbie and her friends even better.
Once again, I’m adding too many books to my TBR list, and I already have six library books on my desk, four of which are only two-week checkouts. It’s times like these that make this Frank Zappa quote one of my favorites: “So many books, so little time.”