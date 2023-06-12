Opinion: Dean Rusk, a native son on the world stage

David Dean Rusk (1909-1994) was a diplomat on the world stage during the turbulent cold and hot war decade of the 1960s. Yet little is known about this reserved and very significant public servant and North Georgia son.

Dean Rusk spent his early years on a modest farm on Arnold Mill Road in the Lickskillet community just north of Roswell in Cherokee County. His father Robert Hugh Rusk (1868-1944) and his mother Elizabeth Frances Clotfelter (1875-1959) lived a hardscrabble life as tenant farmers until Dean was 5 years old. His family moved to Atlanta where his father took a low paying job with the postal service as a mail carrier. Dean was the only one in his high school class to graduate in knickers because his parents could not afford long pants. Determined to receive an education, Dean worked his way through Davidson College in North Carolina where he played center on the basketball team. In 1932, he attended Oxford University in England on a Rhodes Scholarship where he received a master’s degree in international relations in 1934. That same year, Dean accepted a position teaching international relations at Mills College in Oakland, California, where he remained until 1940. At Mills, he met a student, Virginia Foisie (1915-1996), whom he married in 1937. While at Mills he studied law at the University of California at Berkeley, although he did not complete a degree there until 1940.

Anticipating U.S. involvement in World War ll, Dean joined the Army in 1940 first in the Third Infantry Division and then in the Military Intelligence Service. From 1943 to 1945 he served in the China-Burma-India theater. He became deputy chief of staff to Gen. Joseph Stilwell and the protege of Gen. George Marshall who would become Secretary of State and author of the Marshall Plan for post-war European recovery. Rusk planned on a military career until Secretary Marshall asked him to join the State Department in 1947 to head the Office of Special Political Affairs. In 1950, Secretary of State Dean Acheson appointed Rusk Assistant Secretary of State for Far Eastern Affairs. During the early days of WW ll, Rusk had developed strong views that appeasement is not a viable policy, and he urged President Truman to resist communist aggression in Southeast Asia.

In 1952, he left the State Department to become president of the Rockefeller Foundation. In 1960, he authored an article in Foreign Affairs journal titled “The President,” which outlined the role of the president in developing and implementing foreign policy. Sen. John F. Kennedy was impressed by the article, and when he became president a few months later, he appointed Rusk his Secretary of State. Rusk served in that role from 1960 –1969 under presidents Kennedy and Johnson. He left office January 20, 1969, when Richard Nixon assumed the presidency, having served in that role longer than any other Secretary of State, other than Cordell Hull who served from 1933 to 1944.

Dean’s cousin David Rusk says Kennedy appointed Rusk without ever having met him because of the Foreign Affairs article and because Dean Acheson recommended him so highly. Secretary Rusk and President Johnson had a particularly close working relationship, both having come from simple rural backgrounds.

International crises dominated Rusk’s tenure as Secretary of State, including the Viet Nam War for which he was roundly criticized, the Cold War with the Soviet Union, the failed Cuban Bay of Pigs Invasion in April 1961, the Berlin Crisis in 1961, the Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962 and the Six Day War in June 1967. Many books and scholarly papers have been written about those events. They are beyond the scope of this column.

Rusk was appointed professor of International Law at the University of Georgia in 1970 where he led a quiet scholarly life until 1984. In 1990 he published his memoir, “As I Saw It,” with his son Richard, now deceased.

Andy Rusk, Dean’s grandson, spent a lot of time with Dean when both families lived in Athens. Andy describes Dean as “reserved but warm and caring about family. He was always curious about what we were doing. We spent Christmases together.” Andy recalls that Rusk attended his high school and university graduations “because it was important to him that his grandkids get a good education.”

There are many individuals named Rusk or married to people named Rusk in this area. Thus, family reunions have been important over the years, and Dean attended them as often as his schedule permitted. Starting in the early 1970s, reunions took place at the Mount Gilead United Methodist Church on Arnold Mill Road in Woodstock. They moved to the Roswell Recreation Center a few years later, attracting up to 120 people. David Rusk recalls family reunions. “When Dean walked into the room, or came in by wheelchair in his later years, the room became silent. We treated him with respect.”

Dean gave many speeches, often off the cuff, according to David, including a speech at Reinhardt homecoming before 4,000 people in 1961 just a few days after the Bay of Pigs invasion.

Dean Rusk is remembered as a gentleman, quiet and unassuming, but brilliant. He was a person of strong conviction who understood that humble beginnings can lead to great results.

As his grandson Andy says, “Dean Rusk was part of the generation of statesmen that, regardless of circumstances, carried themselves with decorum.”