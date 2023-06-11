Opinion: Cutting gardens – Bringing the outside in

Who doesn’t enjoy gathering a beautiful bouquet of flowers and foliage from your yard to bring inside? Ahh, the beauty of bringing the outside in! Anyone can successfully grow a garden for cutting, whether it’s a big garden bed overflowing with many colors and shapes of flowers and foliage or incorporating a small planting of zinnias in an existing bed. The cutting garden’s size depends on your available space and the time you have to maintain it. It is not a garden grown for show or display, although it will be a riot of colors and textures, but to cultivate flowers for your home or to share.
The cutting garden can include shrubs, perennials and annuals. Shrubs and perennials can provide diverse flowers and foliage during their seasons of bloom. One of my favorite perennials to grow for a long cutting season is Sedum Autumn Joy. In summer, the large flower bud is a chartreuse green that turns to deep pink/bronze in the fall. The bloom is a unique shape and color addition to a bouquet, as well as long lasting. Annuals can include transplants as well as flowers grown from seed. Two of my favorite annual transplants for foliage are African basil and cinnamon basil. In addition to adding foliage to a bouquet, they add a spike-shaped bloom and a delightful surprise – fragrance.
Tender annuals from seed are the most economical way to grow flowers. When heat-loving annuals are properly maintained, they will produce blooms into fall. In our 7b climate zone, they can be direct seeded around April 15 or after our last frost date. Directions for planting depth and spacing along with any other requirements are printed on the seed packet. Most garden centers stock a collection of annual seeds, and there are a multitude of mail order seed companies. So many unique and heirloom annuals are not sold as plants in garden centers and can only be grown from seed.
Cosmos and zinnias are a few of the easy-to-grow tender annuals considered to be “Cut and Come Again.” As the title suggests, the more you cut them the more they will bloom. Zinnias are the most popular flower grown from seed and my favorite because of their hardiness and their diversity in color and shape. Benary’s Giant zinnias were cultivated for cut flower growing and boast the largest flower head of all zinnias, have a long strong stem, and will last for a week or longer in a vase. The Oklahoma Series zinnias have a smaller flower but bloom continuously and are equally as strong-stemmed and hardy. All zinnias should be picked frequently and spent blooms deadheaded. Deadheading prevents the flower from going to seed, which signals the plant to stop producing flowers.
The requirements for a cutting garden are the same as they are for any successful garden. First, the site should be located in six hours of sun. This is a condition most flowers require for maximum bloom. Second, the soil should be amended with a good compost plus any nutrients the soil is lacking. A soil test conducted by the County Extension Service can determine this. In addition to the initial soil amendments, organic fertilizer should be added at least twice during the growing season. Annual flowers bloom summer and fall, so they need the extra fertilizer for maximum production. By utilizing all organic products, you will be protecting the abundance of bees and butterflies that will grace your garden daily. Third, the site needs to be watered regularly, especially as seeds are germinating. Drip irrigation is best as it delivers water to the plant roots which avoids wetting the foliage. If you don’t have drip, the site can be watered by hand and located close to your house.
If you have never grown a cutting garden, start with a small, amended bed. Add a few perennials and annual transplants and choose some seed packets to try your hand at direct seeding annuals. You will delight in the diversity and abundance of blooms you can grow and will add more varieties to your garden every year. You’ll be hooked!
Happy gardening!