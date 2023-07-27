Opinion: Cross Roads School in Sandy Springs had humble beginnings

Cross Roads School was located where Mount Vernon Highway and Powers Ferry Road intersect, on the southwest corner. Cross Roads Primitive Baptist Church was organized prior to the school on another corner. People began to call the surrounding area Cross Roads.
According to Lois Coogle’s “Sandy Springs Past Tense,” the school dates to 1886. The earliest school was held in a brush arbor with logs for seats. “When a rain came up, the school moved to Harris Mitchell’s wood shop and remained until the rain ceased, then it returned to the log seats and work resumed.”
A one-room schoolhouse was built, and by 1910 a two-room frame schoolhouse was built. Cross Roads School continued until 1924 when it was consolidated with Hammond School. Teacher Annie Houze Cook sought to consolidate the two schools, seeking the best possible educational experience for children in the community.
Cook started her teaching career at Cross Roads with a salary of $40 a month. She wanted new desks for the students but was told the county couldn’t afford them. Cook lent $150 of her own money to the school superintendents to purchase new desks.
The number of students varied greatly depending on the time of year. In fall, when help was needed on the farm, the number of students dropped as low as 12. During winter, the number of students could climb up to 80.
In August of 1917, a farmer’s institute was held in Sandy Springs, and the students of Cross Roads School excelled. Students all around Fulton County formed clubs for farming and canning. Herbert Hoover, head of the newly formed United States Food Administration encouraged the people of America to conserve food to help feed World War I soldiers and relieve famine in Europe. The food conservation campaign used the slogan “food will win the war.” (The Constitution, Aug. 5, 1917, “Club kids of Fulton are doing their ‘bit’ for world democracy”)
Annie Houze Cook was the group’s teacher and gave all the credit to the hard work of the students. The Cross Roads Girls’ Canning Club was the smallest in the school district with only seven members. The girls sewed their own uniforms. At the demonstration, they made soup from okra, corn and tomatoes. Next, they gave a presentation on canning soup.
Myrtie Lay and Lillian Powell of Cross Roads School won second and third prize in the county for canning in October of 1917. (The Constitution, Oct. 22, 1917, Special Prizes for Girl’s Canning Club)
Knox and Pink Barrow of Cross Roads School exhibited two Duroc Jersey pigs. The boys’ father proclaimed the secret to his two sons’ pig raising skills was that they treat the pigs like family.
Fulton County Police Chief Calvin Cates bought the old school when it closed in 1924 and transformed it into a home. Soon after, electricity was installed in the home, a short circuit started a fire and the former school burned.