Opinion: Crier in my driveway was a welcome surprise

I recently finished reading “Ghosting the News: Local Journalism and the Crisis of American Democracy” by Margaret Sullivan. I support Margaret’s position on the value of local news and media.

As I went to collect the mail on 4 Oct, I noticed what appeared to be an advertisement package in a plastic bag at the end of the driveway. Much to my surprise, I was taken aback when I saw that bag did not contain an advertising package but rather Volume 1, No. 1 issue of the Sandy Springs Crier.

The headline story, “’Save Fulton cities’ Unity leads sales tax negotiations” was so insightful and reflective of American democracy at my local level (taxes, apportionment, usage, and political negotiations). I was so impressed with the headline narrative that I immediately read the publication cover to cover. I learned more about what’s happening in my city in 24 pages than I have in the 8 years I’ve lived in Sandy Springs.

Thank you for resurrecting the news, local and investigative journalism that matters. I will join the Appen Press Club (Member+) by end of day today.

— Mark Casas, Sandy Springs