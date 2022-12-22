Opinion: Country Squire Farm on Meadow Lane

If you look up 1225 Meadow Lane Road in Dunwoody on Google maps, you end up in the middle of the road between Walton Ashford Apartments Homes and Target. This is where the home of Arthur King Adams and Marie Butler Adams sat, and they called it Country Squire Farm.
Arthur Adams was born in 1888 in Massachusetts. He attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. On Christmas Eve 1915, he married Marie Butler. (The North Adams Transcript, Dec. 27, 1915)
When the U.S. entered World War I, Adams completed his draft card on June 5, 1917. The card shows that he lived in Atlanta and worked as a civil engineer for Arthur Tufts. Adams’ list of career credits is from his time working for Arthur Tufts and L. W. Robert Jr. of Robert and Company.
In their book, “The Story of Dunwoody,” historians Elizabeth Davis and Ethel Spruill identify Adams as a general contractor who built Coca-Cola plants, cotton mills, some of the early buildings at Emory, a library at Agnes Scott College, some University of Georgia buildings, and Camp Gordon, a World War I army training camp in Chamblee.
Arthur Tufts, a graduate of Georgia Tech, was the supervising contractor of Camp Gordon. When Asa Candler purchased 75 acres to develop the new campus of Emory University in Atlanta, he hired Arthur Tufts as the contractor. (emoryhistorian.org/2017/08/07/the-man-who-built-emory-in-druid-hills)
Adams’ July 27, 1970, obituary describes him as a contractor on these same buildings as well as Georgia Tech’s Grant Field, Druid Hills Presbyterian Church, 15 Goodyear Tire and Rubber plants, and the Bell Bomber Plant in Marietta. Some of these jobs were completed during his time with Robert and Company.
Arthur and Marie Adams built their Country Squire Farm home in 1940 on 200 acres along what was then Spruill Road, now Meadow Lane Road. They purchased the land from the Spruill and Williams families.
After Arthur Adams died in 1960, Marie Adams managed the farm until she sold part of it to developers. She still had Black Angus cattle at that point and sent them to a farm she owned in Floyd County.
Arthur Adams was one of the first presidents of the Dunwoody Community Club, served as president of the Dunwoody Lions Club, and often played Santa Claus at Christmas programs at the Dunwoody Elementary School. During WWII, Marie Adams invited the Red Cross and other organizations working for the war effort to meet at their home. This work often included sewing, knitting and folding bandages.
The wedding reception of the couple’s daughter Patricia was held at Country Squire Farm. She worked as a civilian at Naval Air Station Atlanta during WW II, and their son Kerwin served during the war and later worked at Dobbins Air Force Base in Marietta. (Atlanta Constitution, July 10, 1949, “Miss Patricia Adams weds Mr. Spencer at St. Luke’s”)