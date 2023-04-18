Opinion: Confession — I like characters of a certain age

I mentioned several books in my recent column about hitting the jackpot at the library, and these two were part of that haul. Perhaps it’s a coincidence that they both feature “older” characters, as in at least age sixty. Could that be because I’m, ahem, in my sixties? Check out my latest reads and see what you think.
“Killers of a Certain Age” by Deanna Rayburn
OMG! What's not to like about this book? Four menopausal women in their sixties are retiring. The lifelong friends who worked together for forty years as deadly assassins are looking forward to retirement--or at least they were until their employer puts out a hit on them.
They started together in 1979. Fast forward to 2018 and learn how the world has changed not only for the rest of us but also for highly trained assassins. The younger generation of clandestine operatives relies on different skills. Oh sure, these "killers of a certain age" and today's youngsters all excel in hand-to-hand combat, but the seniors aren't very good with computers or even smartphones.
The tales of their past exploits are sprinkled throughout the story, so you get a glimpse of their former prowess. It's not that they've completely fallen apart at age 60. It's just that they have creaky knees and hot flashes and don't run as fast or jump as high as they used to. But, they're still deadly.
You have to laugh as one of them pops her osteoporosis pill and admires a good-looking waiter at the same time. They're just like other menopausal women except they can throw together a recipe for poison and use garrottes.
The book is packed with witty and pithy dialogue. Her colleagues quip about the smallest of the four who wears "wedge espadrilles that were four inches high and tied halfway up her leg with yellow satin ribbons" and bats her eyes at pool boys.
When she asks what they think her chances are with her favorite porter, her friend responds, "Maybe he has a geriatric kink. Dab a little Metamucil behind each ear and go get him, cougar."
Do I recommend this book? For sure. It's a rollicking read. You don't want to miss out on four senior women kicking butt! Not quite convinced? Here's one last teaser. If you're a woman of a certain age, you'll covet the "Menopaws" app.
“Winter Solstice” by Rosemunde Pilcher
What a delight to travel to several spots in the United Kingdom in one book. It moves from a small English village to London, to Cornwall, and on to the village of Corrydale in Scotland. Pilcher has a wonderful way with words and describes the scenery so vividly that you will feel as though you are there. I saw the waves crashing on the Cornwall coast and the snow falling in Scotland.
The book begins with Elfrida, a woman in her mid-sixties, and her delightful neighbor Oscar, who is slightly older. This is the story of their evolving relationship through the good and the bad. The story unfolds with each chapter told from the perspective of a different character. Along the way, Elfrida’s niece Carrie joins the tale as does a great-niece. So, if more mature characters aren’t to your liking, you will also find younger ones to entertain you.
As the book jacket says, “The December solstice is … about hope, renewal, and rebirth,” and the friendships in the story reflect that spirit. It’s a heartwarming story about friends, family, and neighbors.
As I googled information about the book, I was delighted to find a Rosamunde Pilcher Winter Solstice Tour, an eight to nine-hour tour that visits the Scottish locales featured in the book. The description says it’s enjoyable even if you haven’t read the book, but I think fans of the book would enjoy it even more. Yet another idea to add to my never-ending wishlist.
There you have it, two very different books featuring characters of a certain age. I highly recommend them both.