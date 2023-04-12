Opinion: Concerning springtime, peanuts, and other important things

Driving…in the country…following a mountain road curving this way and that as it climbs from Helen up to Unicoi Gap. The trees are starting to bud, with new leaves peeking out where not too long ago there were only bare gray branches.
How quickly things can come to life! Just that little while ago, it wasn’t this way. But now, this morning, there’s a soft greenness to everything, a dusting of color like somebody airbrushed the hillsides overnight. I adore that color, that particular shade of green, so redolent of life and optimistic possibility, so laden with the promise of great things to come.
“I love this time of year,” she says, and a roadside sign speaks too. “BOILED PEANUTS,” it proclaims, and helpfully adds, “500 FEET AHEAD.”
“I love boiled peanuts too,” she adds. “Do you?”
Have you ever stopped for boiled peanuts? I have. Lots of times. I like those little roadside places with their propane stoves and glistening steel pots. There are almost always signs along the road as you approach, clues that you’re getting close to where you need to be. “Hot Boiled Peanuts!” they inform you – or (if you’re not paying attention) “WHOA! You Missed It! TURN AROUND!”
I do in fact miss it, for I am a little distracted. So, I make the U-turn, that fateful change of direction, to see what awaits. There’s strong gravity at work here, and I am helpless in its grip.
And then there we are, pulling up near the requisite propane cooker with its accompanying shining, steaming steel pot. What delicacies might lurk within?
In this enlightened age, svelte steel pots have become de rigeur at roadside peanut stands. But the best boiled peanuts I ever had were cooked in an ancient cast-iron cauldron over a slow-burning wood fire. I found those particular leguminous morsels years ago, out in the middle of nowhere on a country road down in south Georgia somewhere. I believe it was near Tifton. But I forget.
And I digress. For we were about to order boiled peanuts, and that is a ritual of near-religious proportions and not to be taken lightly.
“Whatcha havin’?”
What indeed? According to the hand-letterd sign, there are multiple flavors to choose from, including Cajun and teriyaki. Imagine that – multiple flavors! It’s like the Baskin-Robbins of boiled peanutdom! Frankly, I can’t imagine teriyaki peanuts, though the Cajun possibility tempts me briefly.
I look at her, and she looks at me, and she says, “How about regular?”
And so that is what we get: a brown paper bag (boiled peanuts cannot possibly be served any other way) of warm, succulent, and just-right-salty heaven.
“Cash or card?”
Card, I say.
“Chip card?”
So financial fanciness has come to the roadside peanut business? Well, I guess that’s okay. It was quick, and it even asks if we want to add a tip. Everybody does that these days, even the roadside peanut folks, it seems, and the machine helpfully suggests tip amounts all the way up to 40 percent.
Well, why not? I have never tipped anybody 40 percent, not anywhere, but the peanuts look so good…soooo good! So I do. There has to be a first for everything.
“Well, thank you!” the Seller of Peanuts says, possibly figuring me for a naïve city type who doesn’t understand the ways of roadside commerce. But what the seller doesn’t know is that for those of us enlightened in the ways of road food, buying boiled peanuts is something akin to spiritual. Forty percent is the least I can do.
I pull back onto the highway, and she fishes out a handful and begins to shell them.
“Here,” she says, placing half the fresh-shelled delicacies into my waiting hand and eating the other half herself.
“Mmmm,” we say, together.
“More?” she asks.
“Yes,” I reply.
And then we are provisioned. We are ready. We are set.
A moment later, driving, moving, my gaze wanders once more toward the trees on the hillsides around me. They seem even greener, even more alive, than they had been just moments before.
She reaches back into the bag and pulls out more peanuts and begins to shell them too, and she leans a little bit toward me, and I do believe her face shows a tiny wisp of a smile.