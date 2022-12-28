Opinion: Coming to the end of another year

We have come to the end of another year, and it is hard to believe that we will soon be ringing in 2023. As we close out one year and head into another, the City of Cumming has much to reflect upon and look forward to with optimism.
During 2022, we were able to accomplish two important traffic improvements, which will hopefully help to alleviate some traffic issues around the downtown area. An extension of Buford Dam Road from Hwy. 9 to Castleberry Road was recently completed. Also, after several years of discussion with the Georgia Department of Transportation, we were able to get GDOT to agree to a new “No Left Turn” rule at the intersection of West Maple Street and Castleberry Road in front of Goodson’s Drug Co. in downtown.
The City also took many strides forward in 2022 on our largest project: The Cumming City Center. For anyone unfamiliar, the Cumming City Center is a 75-acre development situated between Canton Hwy. and Sawnee Drive to the west of downtown Cumming and behind Forsyth Central High School. In 2022, the City Center marked many milestones, including welcoming 20 tenant businesses ranging from real estate offices, med-spas, and boutiques to a co-working facility, restaurants, and an 18-hole putting course. Complete listings of all tenants who have signed leases to date can be found on the City Center’s website, cummingcitycenter.com, or at cityofcumming.net under the Facilities tab.
Additionally, the City Center received a huge boost from Lou Sobh Automotive Group, who graciously entered into an agreement to sponsor the City Center’s amphitheater and various events held there for three years. The amphitheater is now officially named the Lou Sobh Amphitheater. We also partnered with Four Carsons Entertainment, a talent sourcing and event consulting company owned by Chris Cauley, former contestant on NBC’s The Voice, which helps to vet, book and manage performances at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater.
Thanks to our partnerships with Lou Sobh and Four Carsons Entertainment, we were able to present three free community concerts this fall, as well as a Christmas tree lighting event with live concert presented by Browns Bridge Community Church. Additionally, we were able to offer three outdoor festival-type events beginning with the Cumming Art Fest in September and followed by a fall pop-up market in October and a winter/holiday pop-up market on the same day as our Christmas tree lighting event in November. Additionally, the Cumming Farmers Market, which previously called the Cumming Fairgrounds’ parking lot home, relocated this fall to the City Center. This move allows the market to now be open year-round on Saturday mornings and on Saturday and Wednesday mornings during their peak months of June to September.
While our tenant businesses are still in the midst of their buildouts and therefore not ready to open for business yet, we are grateful for our partnerships, which allowed us to present these outdoor events for our community. All have been extremely successful, drawing thousands of visitors to the City Center even though it is technically not open yet. We are hopeful our tenant businesses will be able to begin opening not long after the first of 2023. I cannot wait to share all that the Cumming City Center has to offer with our entire community and visitors in 2023!