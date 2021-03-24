Opinion: Codebreaker Girls - A Secret Life at Bletchley Park

Jan Slimming recalls driving eighty miles to Bletchley Park with her family when she was six-years old. When they arrived, they discovered they could not go inside. By then, it was the highly secure location of British Telecommunications under the General Post Office. Jan and twin sister Jill did not know why they made that trip. They also did not know until the late 1990s that their mother, Daisy Lawrence, was a codebreaker at Bletchley Park during World War II. Lawrence began to share a few memories in 2005 but died in 2006 before they could get answers to their many questions.
When Slimming met and heard the story of American codebreaker Dr. Janice M. Benario in 2012, she realized it was time to research and document her mother’s life and the lives of other codebreakers. Released March 3, 2021, “Codebreaker Girls: A Secret Life at Bletchley Park,” tells how Lawrence was chosen to perform this work. It also shares the emotions felt by everyone from the effects of war, especially for Lawrence, whose fiancé was missing in action overseas.
The story begins with the childhood of Lawrence, who grew up in a loving and happy home in a low-income neighborhood of London. Slimming uses original letters, documents, newspaper clippings, and previously unpublished photographs to tell her mother’s story along with history of the women who worked as codebreakers at Bletchley Park.
Daisy Lawrence enlisted at the War Office in 1942 and later revealed to her family she worked as a Foreign Office civil servant. She could not tell anyone the type of work she did at Bletchley Park. By the mid-1970s, codebreakers began to share their stories. However, Lawrence kept the secret for fifty years, not telling her parents, husband or children.
In her book, Slimming describes the job her mother did, primarily working on Japanese codes and ciphers; “It was her job to analyze the secret quarry; look for errors, divide letters into groups of five, mark with a pencil. The second and third strips lay parallel to the others but still did not provide an obvious solution to the puzzle. She tried to pick out letter patterns; read between the lines, identify unusual features.”
Readers are loving the book. Here is what they are saying on netgalley.com: “It was truly amazing to read about this Codebreaker!!” “This beautiful history book reads as smoothly as a novel, but it is true and often an unknown bit of history. I was hooked from page one.” “The writing is masterful, the story is powerful, and this bit of history is fascinating.”
Jan Slimming was born in Surrey and lived in Chelsea, Wimbledon, Esher and Reading in the UK, before coming to Dunwoody with her husband and three children in 2000. She has completed a second book about Washington, D. C. codebreaker Dr. Janice M. Benario and is writing a third book about her father, who was a WWII prisoner of war at Changi for three-and-a-half years.