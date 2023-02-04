Opinion: Cities may cede election decisions to six people

The process for which Alpharetta, Roswell and Johns Creek officials are changing the way nearly half a million people can cast ballots this November stinks.
The cities are relying – seemingly entirely – on a report generated by an exploratory committee sanctioned by the Milton City Council last year.
Let me tell you what we know (and don’t know) about that report, and what led to it.
In the summer of 2021, a group of Milton citizens petitioned the City Council to run its own municipal elections. It had unfounded concerns about election integrity amid the 2020 General Election and legitimate concerns about increased costs imposed by Fulton County.
At the time, city representatives said they didn’t have enough time to make any changes before that November’s elections, but promised to move forward with an exploratory committee after that.
And they did. In April of the next year, the City Council approved the committee and designated two of the its six members be filled by community members.
One was Lisa Cauley, a surrogate for several partisan Republican organizations, and the other was Mark Amick – who we now know is a “target” in a Fulton County investigation into attempts to overturn an election.
In a city of 40,000 people, its City Council allocated a grand total of two spots for ordinary citizens to give input and then gave them both to partisans with axes to grind.
To make matters even less serious, when we asked the city who appointed, or even recommended Mr. Amick for the committee, no one knew.
I repeat, no one within the City of Milton – not the mayor, not the city manager – no one can account for how someone being investigated for crimes related to elections interference found himself on a sanctioned committee to reform elections!
But that’s not all.
Our reporters started asking more questions, and after we received a response to an August open records request, we discovered that there were about half a dozen meetings of an “informal” committee (made up of the same members) held long before the City Council formalized the panel at the April 18 City Council meeting.
No announcement or advertisement of the informal meetings, as would be standard, could be located.
When we asked about these informal meetings, the qualifications of the member panelists, or minutes, agendas or records related to any of the above, we were greeted mostly with “no comment” and “no records exist pertaining to your request.”
Eventually, the panel did finish its report. Mr. Amick, who had not resigned or been asked to resign from the committee, gave the presentation to the City Council in which he concluded that Milton should take its elections in house and use paper ballots, primarily due to cost concerns.
The City Council voted unanimously to accept the recommendations laid out in the report.
Now, Milton’s sister cities want in on the action.
Using the Milton election study as a guide, an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) involving Milton, Johns Creek, Roswell, Alpharetta and Mountain Park is in the works that will propose one regional election superintendent to oversee all of the cities’ 2023 municipal elections.
All under the assumption that Milton’s exploratory panel report is both impartial and accurate.
Johns Creek has not formed its own exploratory committee.
Alpharetta has not formed its own exploratory committee.
Roswell has not formed its own exploratory committee.
So, in effect, two unelected people – one whom no one wants to take credit for empowering – have created the framework for how 400,000 people will be able to cast their votes this November and we are all supposed to just go along with it.
If you ask me, the whole thing smells.