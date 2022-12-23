Opinion: Christmas trees and heroes

In honor of the holiday season this week’s column will explore the transition of one man from combat pilot to successful Christmas tree farmer.
Born in San Jose, California, Gordon Hunter attended UCLA on a Naval ROTC scholarship. After graduation in 1964 he was sent to the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, where two years later he earned his wings. He soon found himself in the middle of the Vietnam War aboard the aircraft carrier USS Oriskany stationed in the Gulf of Tonkin. There he piloted an A4 Skyhawk, a nimble delta-wing single pilot attack bomber. Skyhawks logged more missions in Vietnam than any other naval aircraft, and 195 carrier based Skyhawks were shot down during the war with their hero pilots either killed or taken captive.
Gordon served three deployments in Vietnam, flying nearly 300 combat missions. Gordon said during one of his deployments they lost nearly one-third of their pilots, including the future U.S. Senator John McCain who spent five years in a North Vietnamese prison.
The day he was shot down started off like any other daily bombing run with a breakfast of bacon and eggs to be followed by a 90-minute mission over Hanoi. A formation of 20 A-4 bombers from Hunter’s squadron, VA-163, known as the “Saints,” supported by two fighter planes squadrons of F-8 Crusader aircraft made the run. Pilots knew that the target area was well defended by missiles and 50 and 57mm heavy machine guns, any one of which could bring down a plane.
“You could usually avoid the surface-to-air missiles if you could see them, but sadly, many did not,” Gordon said.
During his entire tour of duty his plane was hit only once by machine gun ground fire when a bullet lodged in the plane’s instrument panel.
After his Vietnam service, Gordon was assigned to be a Naval flight instructor at Lemoore Naval Air Station in California. One day he received a call from Delta Airlines. They needed pilots. Gordon accepted their offer and spent the next 30 years as a Delta pilot.
Gordon and his wife Brooke lived in Stone Mountain which was convenient to the Atlanta airport. Having been a competitive sailor all his life, while in Stone Mountain Gordon operated a part-time sailboat business. He also served in a Naval Reserve squadron based at Naval Air Station Atlanta (now closed) which was co-based with Dobbins Air Force Base in Marietta.
In 1983, Gordon and Brooke bought a piece of property and moved to Milton where they considered various ways of using the property. After reading an article about Christmas tree farming, Gordon did research and concluded that growing trees would be a good family business and a way to generate income to pay for their four daughters’ college expenses. He and Brooke planted some 200-300 Virginia Pine trees and nurtured them during their 4-5 year growing cycle and opened for business the day after Thanksgiving in 1990.
They bought an additional 100 Frazier fir trees, known for their fragrance, from North Carolina, trucking them to Georgia themselves. After experimenting with Virginia pine trees for several years, they switched to the naturally shaped and sturdy Leyland cypress trees. The current mix is about 200-300 Leyland cypress trees grown on the property and about 1,000 Frazier firs every year. The business is open to the public from Thanksgiving to mid-December.
For the Hunters, Christmas trees bring hope and light into the world and symbolize giving service to others, such as military service.
“The evergreen tree symbolizes eternal life and the spirit of Christ,” Gordon said.
Brooke’s background is also unusual for a Christmas tree farmer. She attended Brigham Young University for a year, spent a year of study abroad in Vienna, Austria, and then attended UCLA where she earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in Modern Dance, the first degree of its kind in America. She taught dance at Fresno State University in California and Spellman College in Atlanta. She did choreography in local schools in north Georgia, and of course, she trimmed many trees. The business is now run by their daughters while Gordon and Brooke divide their time between Georgia and Florida.
The tradition of modern Christmas trees is often traced back to 16th-century Germany, although evergreens were used in pre-Christian times at the winter solstice to remind people of the coming spring. The winter solstice, the first day of winter, is also the shortest day of the year. This year, it falls on Wednesday, Dec. 21, when the North Pole is tilted furthest from the sun. On that date we will have eight hours and 46 minutes of daylight.
Christmas trees were generally restricted to Europe until the use of decorated trees by Queen Victoria and her German born husband Prince Albert was popularized in the American press in the mid-1850s. We can thank the Victorian era for several important Christmas traditions such as Christmas cards and the decorated Christmas tree.